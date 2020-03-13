FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player predictions, card design, Reddit leaks & more

FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player pred...

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled: McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, FIA, F1 2019, setup, what next, & more

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled...

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best option in your Legend Diamond Choice Pack

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best optio...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options ...

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, upgrades, performance, price, review & more

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, u...

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profil...

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to...

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: ...

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, game modes, Volta, Career Mode, gameplay, Next Gen & more

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, ga...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, s...

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Playable Zelda, Multiplayer Co-Op, Switch & everything else we know

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Traile...

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Cover Star, FUT Icons, Pro Clubs, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Platform & more

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mo...

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, kit, Objectives, SBCs & more

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN:...

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, release date, gameplay, plot, PS5, Xbox Series X and everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, re...

MLB The Show

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best option in your Legend Diamond Choice Pack

Special editions offer you a big choice at the start of your journey. Who will you take?

by Brandon Ridgely Mar 13, 2020
mlb the show 20 diamond dynasty

Spring is closing in and MLB The Show 20 is officially here! Early access means fans can play right now before the official 17 March release date.

You can read our review to find out if it is worth your money!

But while we all anxiously download, our first big decision comes before firing up the game.

Much like last year, The Show is including a Legacy Diamond Choice Pack for those who purchase special versions of the game.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X
Contents hide
1 7. David Ortiz – 2003 Breakout – 86 OVR
2 6. Gary Sheffield – 1993 All-Star – 86 OVR
3 5. Tom Glavine – 1991 Breakout – 88 OVR
4 4. Mickey Mantle – 1951 Rookie – 86 OVR
5 3. Mariano Rivera – 1999 Postseason – 87 OVR
6 2. John Smoltz – 1992 All-Star – 88 OVR
7 1. Greg Maddux – 1998 All-Star – 88 OVR

While last year’s pack was 30-strong, this time around players will have less selection. Don’t mistake fewer options for a less important choice, though.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 adds new 99 OVR players

With the Legend Diamond Choice Pack players can start their Diamond Dynasty off right with a star to build around and a player you can rely on. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe version of the game will receive two Legend Diamond Choice Packs.

Let’s take a look at this year’s choices and rank who you should choose from your big first pack.

7. David Ortiz – 2003 Breakout – 86 OVR

david-ortiz-mlb-the-show-20
BIG PAPI: The Boston icon is here

David Ortiz is known for having crushing power when he makes contact, and for his incredible clutch potential to close out tough wins.

Most of the highlight reel for David Ortiz is in booming walk-off home runs, clearing the Green Monster time and time again in Fenway Park.

Despite this, because of the consistency and accolades of the other pack options, Ortiz is this year’s weakest pick.

6. Gary Sheffield – 1993 All-Star – 86 OVR

Gary Sheffield was quite a unique challenge for teams to pitch to. It’s probably why he retired as one of the most walked batters in the game.

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 adds Showdown mode

Sheffield brings a consistent offensive threat to any team knocking in runs with precision. He will force pitchers to work around him more often than not, a theme that prevailed throughout his career.

5. Tom Glavine – 1991 Breakout – 88 OVR

SIE San Diego Studio didn’t go far for this pick in the pack, one of three starting pitchers from the early 90s Atlanta Braves that made the list.

Unfortunately for Tom Glavine, he might be the third-best Braves pitcher in the pack.

In 1991, Glavine went on an absolute tear, winning the NL CY Young and Silver Slugger awards as well as being the NL wins leader, and being selected as an All-Star.

4. Mickey Mantle – 1951 Rookie – 86 OVR

Few players in baseball’s history have matched the winning ways of Mickey Mantle. He did everything for the New York Yankees from 1951-1968, playing first base, center field, and right field.

He had a storied career that included 13 All-Star selections, seven World Series, a Triple Crown, an MVP, and a Gold Glove among other awards.

3. Mariano Rivera – 1999 Postseason – 87 OVR

mariano rivera mlb the show 20
ENTER SANDMAN: The GOAT walks to the mound

Mariano Rivera is the most dominant reliever in history, so it’s hard to ignore this card.

Rivera sports an absolutely nasty cutter that helped dismantle batters across his entire career, breaking plenty of bats in the process. You can comfortably rely on the jarring pitch to dig your team out of a pinch.

2. John Smoltz – 1992 All-Star – 88 OVR

Who knew that being the second-best Atlanta Braves pitcher in a 7-player pack would translate to such a high priority?

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 – How to get early access

Much like his fellow Braves, John Smoltz put together an exhaustive list of accomplishments throughout his pitching career. His weapon of choice was an incredibly powerful 98 mph peak fastball, but Smoltz’ best trait may be how clutch he became in the postseason.

If you want a strong-armed starting pitcher that heats up in the most important games, Smoltz is the pick for you.

1. Greg Maddux – 1998 All-Star – 88 OVR

maddux mlb the show 20
SURGICAL: Maddux is the master

Greg Maddux is one of the game’s greatest pitchers, and the chance to pick him up right from the gate is hard to ignore.

Not the most explosive with a peak-speed fastball of 93 mph, Maddux is instead remembered for being a fierce and intelligent competitor that would pick apart opposing lineups like a surgeon.

Maddux in 1998 was at the peak of his notoriety and iconic status as an Atlanta Brave in the middle of his decade-long run. He struck out over 200 batters during the season, and won the final ERA title of his career.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

North America Editor.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.