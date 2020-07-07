UFC 4 Roster: Reveal Date, Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua

We aren’t far out from the next major MMA video game, and we are hoping for a next-gen experience.

UFC 4 is coming, and we’ll soon get more information with UFC 251.

Let’s go over everything we know so far about UFC 4’s roster.

UFC 4’s official reveal date will be Saturday, 11 June, with the UFC 251 card.

You can see a recent poster for the event posted to the UFC’s Twitter account.

IT’S ON: Jorge Masvidal has stepped in to main event the card where UFC 4 will be revealed

UFC 4 Roster

At the minimum we expect a release date window, and a cover star confirmation at UFC 251, which will gives us at least one or two more members of the game’s roster.

A LEAK?: A supposed leak has surfaced with Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya on the cover of UFC 4

This would be our first new information since the rumors of top tier boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being included, and rumors of a leak that Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya could make the cover.

UFC 251

The UFC 251 card is already stacked with three massive title fights and some great matchups before them.

COMING SOON: The UFC 4 reveal is only a few days away

With a UFC 4 reveal on top, even casual fans will likely pick up the first pay-per-view. It will also be the first filmed from what’s been dubbed Fight Island – Yas Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

UFC 3 Roster Issues

EA took some criticism after the release of UFC 3 for its roster omitting some active UFC champions and top 5 fighters.

While we know the game has roster limits, and some popular fighters will move up to take spots from higher ranked fighters, we hope the roster will cover the current state of the UFC rankings.