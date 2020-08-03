UFC 4 Ratings REVEALED: Tony Ferguson, Jose Aldo, Cris Cyborg and more

The next batch is in! But how do these fighters stack up against your expectations? Let’s take a look…

The next batch of UFC 4 fighter ratings are now in, and you can check them out right here!

UFC 4 Fighter Ratings

Take a look below for the latest reveal from EA, for ranks 30 to 21.

SURPRISES? What’s next though?

The ratings came a little earlier than expected, especially after an all new mechanic was announced for the game, only a day ago.

Ratings will now be affected by fighter’s real-life performance in the Octagon, meaning that if you aren’t satisfied with the rankings here – don’t worry, as they’re not set in stone!

Highlights

As usual EA have provided a few highlights from this batch. Take a look below for the four fighters that stand out from the crowd.

Deiveson Figueiredo

The flyweight is coming in at a hefty 4.5 stars, but we’re interested to see how his striking breaks down in the game. There must be a weakness somewhere, surely!

Watch out for this guy in the arena!

Joanna Jedrejcyk

Know for her epic conditioning, and unbeatable heart in the face of some seriously painful looking injuries, Jedrejcyk deserves the 5 star health ranking for sure!

An amazing striker as well, so be careful if you come up against her in the game.

Marlon Moraes

The Bantamweight fighter is yet another particularly strong striker, but don’t bet on putting this guy down easy. His conditioning is second to none, and his ground game is pretty good too!

Tony Ferguson

The man, the myth…the boogyman! Ferguson is a fan favourite, however many will surely question his 4/5 striking, as he’s someone with incredible knees, kicks and elbows.

A deserving 5 star health rating, as this fighter is one of the toughest around.

When will the next ratings be revealed?

We’re betting on the reveal to be within the next couple of days, so make sure to stay tuned!

You can view ranks 50-41 here, and 40 – 31 right here!