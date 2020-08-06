BREAKING* UFC 4 TOP 10 Ratings revealed! Amanda Nunes, Khabib, Jon Jones, and more!

The final 10 are in, and they hold some surprises! Check them out right here!

EA has just revealed their final batch of fighter ratings for UFC 4!

Take a look to see the best of the best!

TOP 10

Here they are, in all their glory!

As usual EA has highlighted some standout fighters in the selection. Of course, it will be huge to UFC fans that Amanda Nunes has got the top spot. Congratulations Nunes!

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Eagle himself gets a 5 star rating, and understandably has probably one of the best ground games in the UFC.

He’s smashed McGregor, but the much anticipated fight with Tony Ferguson didn’t work out. We wonder if anyone will be able to dethrone this absolute champion.

Israel Adesanya

Part of the duo of cover stars, the middleweight known for his fluid and unique style is an inspiration to many young fighters.

Seriously good at striking, with a lot of heart and conditioning, watch out for this guy!

Valentina Shevchenko

The flyweight is an absolutely incredible fighter, and is the definition of a fantastic all-rounder.

With nothing below 4.5 stars, prepare to dig deep when you step into the Octagon with this warrior.

Stripe Miocic

Miocic is a bit of beast, but is incredibly tactical also. It’s not uncommon for him to get into his grove later in the match, and find fighter’s weaknesses.

His health reflects his seriously impressive conditioning, even for a pretty hefty guy!

UFC 4 is coming out on 14 August 2020, for Xbox One and PS4.

Guarantee your copy, and get some amazing bonus swag to go along with it – head over to our full pre-order guide below for more details.

PRE-ORDER NOW: UFC 4 for Xbox One or PS4