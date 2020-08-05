BREAKING* UFC 4 next Ratings REVEALED: Conor McGregor, Masvidal, Max Holloway, and more!

EA has released their next batch of fighter ratings, and you’ll definitely want to see them this time around!

UFC 4 Ratings, Ranks 20 – 11

Here are the full ratings below.

Ratings Highlights

As usual, EA has spotlighted some of the standout fighters. Let’s take a look at how they stack up.

Connor McGregor

The lightweight is known for his rowdy press-conferences, showmanship, and of course his incredible fighting skill.

NOTORIOUS: The Irishman is an icon of the sport

We expected striking to be a bit higher, for the versatile fighter, and it looks like even though he put up a somewhat good defence against Khabib, his grappling is only 3.5 stars.

With the all new rating adjustments – perhaps he’ll be moving on up if he comes out of retirement!

Alex Volkanovski

The featherweight is an absolute machine, and has some serious cardio behind him. This allows him to inflict some massive damage without the risk of getting gassed out!

The only chance to take this guy down is to get him on the ground…but good luck doing that!

Max Holloway

He started off very young and worked his way up the ranks with his fluid, powerful and damaging fighting style.

A bit of showman, but incredibly popular with fans of the sport, Holloway is well represented here in the game, especially with his conditioning.

Release Date & Pre-order

UFC 4 is coming out on 14 August 2020, for Xbox One and PS4.

If you want to guarantee your copy, and get some amazing bonus swag to go along with it, you’ll want to pre-order.

