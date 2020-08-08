UFC 4 Pre-order NOW OPEN: EA Access LIVE, Editions, Bonus Content, AMAZON, GAME, Best Deals, PS4, Xbox One, and more

Here’s how you can guarantee your copy of EA’s mma title and enjoy a whole host of in-game bonuses!

UFC 4 has been officially revealed, and you can now pre-order the game!

There are tons of pre-order bonuses to go through, so keep reading for everything you need to know and more.

UFC 4 Pre-order

If you want to make sure you get your hands on UFC 4 as soon as possible, securing the all-important pre-order is a good way to go.

However, if you want to play the game right now, you may be interested in EA Access.

The game is set for release on 14 August 2020 and is available for PS4 and Xbox One.

Pre-order Bonuses

For those of you in the UK, you can pre-order the title for either console right here from GAME for £54.99, or at Amazon UK for £59.99 here for Xbox One or here for PS4.

Before you do, keep reading for all the awesome bonuses you can get by pre-ordering!

Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury

That’s right, the rumours were true! Play as two Heavyweight champions of boxing, but in the MMA arena.

POWERHOUSE: The heavyweight fighter will pack serious punch in the octagon

Backyard Customisation Pack

This includes jean print shorts, backyard camo shirt, backyard MMA gloves, skull cap, and of course, a gold chain!

But that’s not all! You’ll also get another pack.

Kumite Customisation Pack

Customise your fighter with Kumite Gladiator Shorts, Kumite Cobra Shirt, Rope Gloves, Cobra Mask and a Kumite Necklace.

Now that’s going to be one unique looking fighter!

CELEBRATE: An all new career mode follows your rise to glory!

Trailer

We’ll leave you with the ultimate trailer for the game, check it out below!

For all the latest on UFC 4, from career mode all the way to the brand new gameplay mechanics – be sure to check back in with us.