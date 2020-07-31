BREAKING* UFC 4 Ratings Ratings REVEALED: Holly Holm, Overeem, Yoel Romero, and more

The next batch of ratings are in for EA’s highly anticipated MMA title – but are they what you expected?

EA has just revealed their next batch of ratings for UFC 4, and it’s going to send fans wild!

Keep reading to see some famous faces in UFC, and how they stack up in the game.

UFC 4 Ratings Revealed

Take a look below for the next batch of UFC 4 ratings from EA.

We’ll be doing our breakdown on the individual fighters shortly, but in the meantime, check out some of the fighters which EA have spotlighted for the latest reveal.

Holly Holm

The iconic fighter has some very impressive striking ability, and comes in at a whopping 4.5 starts. Not to be messed with, but you could take advantage of a relatively ‘average’ grappling game…

Aljamain Sterling

The bantamweight is a master at grappling, so best to work on your submission defence as much as possible before facing this titan.

Curtis Blaydes

Bring your A-game when you come up against this heavy hitter. Surprisingly agile, quick and with some powerful striking – he’s definitely one to watch.

Cold Covington

The welterweight is up there with the best, and with good reason.

Amazing grappling and amazing cardio gives Covington the edge in the Octagon.

When will the next ratings release?

EA is being a little unpredictable with their releases, but we’d assume our next batch will be on Monday.

That being said, we could see a surprise reveal over the weekend!

We’ll keep you posted!

UFC 4 releases on 14 August 2020 for Xbox One and PS4, and is available to pre-order right here.