UFC 4 Overalls: Who should be the highest rated? – Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes & more

That’s right, it looks like MMA is on its way to next gen! So it’s time to speculate. Who will be the best?

UFC 4 is officially on the way, which means it’s time to speculate on who will have the best rating.

While we don’t have a confirmed roster just yet, these are our predictions for the highest overall fighters in UFC 4.

Jon Jones

The GOAT conversation in MMA is controversial, but one name that always makes the discussion is Jon Jones.

The legendary light heavyweight has put together a very impressive career, stained with just one loss from a disqualification for 12-6 elbows in a winning flurry against Matt Hammill in 2009. Jones has dispatched every light heavyweight contender since defeating Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2011.

FEATURING: UFC 4 has yet to announce an official roster, but rumors point to boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as surprise inclusions

While Jones has invited controversy with allegations around drug use and actions outside of the octagon, it’s impossible to deny his elite career inside it.

For these reasons, it’s likely that Jones will earn himself the top rated spot in UFC 4, but if not, he won’t finish far behind.

READ MORE: UFC 4: News, release date & more

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Eagle of Dagestan is one of the most elite fighters in the UFC today, and runs perhaps the most competitive division, lightweight, with an undefeated record.

Since 2014 Nurmagomedov has beaten a list of top contenders, including Rafael Dos Anjos (RDA), Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor Mcgregor, and Dustin Poirier.

SUPPORT: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Adbelaziz puts together the case for his fighter on the cover of UFC 4

But beyond his impressive resume, it’s the way Khabib Nurmagomedov wins his fights that is the most fascinating. Through his streak there has not been a fighter yet that has been able to stop his grappling talent, and The Eagle has even sharpened his standup enough to stand still and trade favorably with striking phenom Conor Mcgregor.

For this and more, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a good case for being the top rated fighter in UFC 4. If not, at a minimum he’ll be in the top 3.

READ MORE: UFC 4 seemingly confirmed by UFC fight card

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is perhaps the best draw in MMA today. He has one of the most exciting fighting styles the sport has ever seen, and his ability to talk has brought millions to ppv every time he fights.

COVER STAR: Conor McGregor was the cover star for UFC 3

McGregor’s legacy, like Jones, can at times be tainted by his conduct outside of the octagon. Inside it however he’s a former double-champion that has fought at many different weight classes successfully. This path took him through Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz, and more.

McGregor is certainly a fan favorite, and is one of the most elite fighters in the sport today. Despite losses to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the last four years, it’s unlikely McGregor is rated below the top 3.

READ MORE: UFC 4 Cover Star: Rumors, Predictions, Khabib, Reveal Date & more

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes might fly under the radar as one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC today, but the two-division champion has a solid resume to be rated among the best.

Nunes hasn’t quite reached the same starpower level as some of her predecessors in women’s mma, characters like Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. But Nunes has dominant wins over both, and has put together one of the most impressive strings of performances of any active fighter today on her way to holding two belts.

NEXT GEN: The powerful Xbox Series X can add a lot of development room for UFC 4, giving it potential to be the best yet

Nunes also has the most wins in the UFC among women, and the most championship fight wins.

If Nunes isn’t rated in the top 5 fighters in UFC 4, it’ll be a huge mistake.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5: Dual Entitlement & more

Stipe Miocic

The heavyweight division of the UFC can at times seem rudimentary. It often involves slow, extremely powerful fighters relying on timing and power over technique.

Miocic is a departure from this stereotype as a technical brawler and wrestler who has navigated some of the most powerful fighters in the UFC today.

NEXT GEN SWEAT: Fans have joked about the NBA 2K21 PS5 gameplay trailer showing more sweat than gameplay, but the amazing graphics can do a lot for UFC 4

Miocic has impressive wins over Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Mark Hunt.

While it’s unlikely Miocic will get the very top spot, we see him being one of the top 5 fighters in the game.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS5: Price Confirmed, Dual Access & more