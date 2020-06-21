[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
UFC 4 Cover Star: Rumours, Predictions, Twitter, Khabib, Reveal Date, and more

Who will be the face of the upcoming MMA game? Here’s what we know so far.

by Ramzi Musa Jun 21, 2020
 

UFC 4

With EA’s new MMA title set for a reveal next month, talk turns to who could be the UFC 4 cover star!

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Contents hide
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov?
2 Predictions
3 Anthoney Joshua & Tyson Fury?
4 Reveal Date

Khabib Nurmagomedov?

A recent Tweet from Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, seemingly suggests that the legendary fighter may not be gracing the cover of UFC 4.

This is not confirmed by EA, and as always we should take this with a big pinch of salt until more concrete information comes to light.

That being said, Ali Abdelaziz, claims to know who is on the front cover of the game, and appears to be understandably disappointed that his fighter has allegedly not made it.

ufc 3 gameplay graphics
K.O! Conor McGregor was the cover star in the past

His post reads that, ‘This should be the new cover. This man never lost. I know who will be on the new cover. One is good but another has a double digit loses”

The post also shows a fan-made interpretation of Khabib on the cover of UFC 4.

Predictions

So, putting aside his apparent frustrations with the alleged decision, who could this other fighter potentially be, based on his post.

One possible fighter could be Jorge Masvidal.

The fighter has had some iconic moments, from lighting fast and brutal knockouts to winning the BMF Belt against Nate Diaz.

READ MORE: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Reportedly in UFC 4

But, if we go by the Tweet, it appears that there could be two people on the cover this time, so it’s seemingly still wide open!

Again, without any confirmation at all and still some time away from the reveal, we must stress this is purely speculation at this point.

Anthoney Joshua & Tyson Fury?

Reportedly boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could be set to feature in the upcoming UFC 4.

This is, by no means, officially confirmed, so again make sure not to take this as fact.

In a video on The Fight Guys YouTube Channel, Brian Mazique mentioned that both fighters could be set to feature in the MMA title, in much the same way as Mike Tyson did previously.

We predict that chances of two boxers being on the front cover, however, as very slim indeed.

Reveal Date

We could find out the cover star of UFC 4 at the 11 July reveal. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we do.

For everything UFC 4 and more, make sure to check back in with us.

READ MORE: UFC 4 – Everything we know so far

Written by Ramzi Musa

