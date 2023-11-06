There are only a couple of days left until the release of Genshin Impact 4.2 update, titled ”Masquerade of the Guilty”, which will continue the gripping storyline of Fontaine. Additionally, now that Furina's banner is imminent, players are wondering whether the Hydro Archon is worth pulling for.

While Furina appears to be flamboyant and flippant, she is still considered one of the seven Archons and has a powerful kit as a playable character. Next, we will tell you about the weaknesses and strengths of Furina so that you can decide whether you should pull her in Genshin Impact.

Should you pull for Furina in Genshin Impact?

Well, Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword user with quite various abilities. Like all previous playable Archons, she is sure to change the game's meta. Moreover, judging by Furina’s skills known before release, she can suit almost any team.

Sololist's Solicitation (Normal Attack)

Furina does 4 consecutive hits, nothing out of the ordinary. But her Charged Attack can not only cause physical damage to everyone around it but also change Furina’s Arkhe alignment, which is a unique ability. Also, from time to time, she can deal Pneuma or Ousia-aligned Hydro DMG between normal attacks.

Salon Solitaire (Elemental Skill)

Depending on Arkhe alignment, Furins summons the Salon Members or the Singer of Many Waters to the field:

The Salon Members (Ousia) - Furina deals AoE Hydro DMG depending on her HP and summons three salon members, namely Gentilhomme Usher, Surintendante Chevalmarin and Mademoiselle Crabaletta. They will deal Hydro DMG based on Furina max HP. At the same time, they will attack the same target as the active character. Moreover, if nearby characters have more than 50% HP, the salon members will deal increased damage but consume the HP of these characters.

- Furina deals AoE Hydro DMG depending on her HP and summons three salon members, namely Gentilhomme Usher, Surintendante Chevalmarin and Mademoiselle Crabaletta. They will deal Hydro DMG based on Furina max HP. At the same time, they will attack the same target as the active character. Moreover, if nearby characters have more than 50% HP, the salon members will deal increased damage but consume the HP of these characters. The Singer of Many Waters (Pneuma) - Unlike salon members, the Singer of Many Waters does not deal damage, but restores the health of the active character. If you use Furina's Charged Attack to change Arkhe alignment, the summoned creatures will also change, but their time on the field will remain the same. In addition, while Salon Solitaire is active, Furina can walk on water.

Let the People Rejoice (Elemental Burst)

Furina inflicts a large AoE Hydro DMG based on her max HP. All characters in the area of effect go into the Universal Revelry state and grant Fanfare points to Furina when they lose or heal HP. The more Fanfare points she has, the higher the DMG and Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby characters becomes.

So, is Furina worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

As you can see, Furina is truly a versatile character in Genshin Impact. She can both give buffs to other characters and heal them. In addition, she can deal pretty good damage herself. Therefore, Furina will fit most teams.

Furina will also definitely appeal to players who want to explore every corner of Teyvat, as her ability to walk on water is hands down one of the best overworld exploration perk in the game.

However, her skills depend not only on her HP but also on the HP of other characters. Therefore, if you do not care for units like Neuvillette or Xiao, whose skills consume health, Furina may not be for you.

To sum it up, Furina is definitely worth pulling in Genshin Impact. Her versatility and ability to heal will work well in the Abyss. But as always, it all depends on you and your preferred playstyle. Also, you may want to save Primogems for Navia and Clorinde, which will become playable units in future updates.

