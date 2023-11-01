Genshin Impact Wings of Transient Dreams: How to get, and more

The gorgeous "Wings of Transient Dreams" glider is making the rounds in the Genshin Impact community, with many players pairing it with fan-favourite blue-themed characters like Scaramouche and Kaeya. Most notably, the twin tails that extend under the main wings make it a perfect match for Fontaine's Chief Justice, Neuvillette.

Getting your hands on this glider is relatively straightforward. Genshin Impact fans who were fortunate enough to secure tickets for this year's world tour will have the chance to redeem the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle, which includes the "Wings of Transient Dreams" glider and a hefty amount of Primogems! But don't worry if you can't get tickets — the glider will also be available for purchase in the in-game store, along with other rewards.

If you'd like to equip this stunning glider on your favourite characters, be sure to read on and find out how to redeem the Wings of Transient Dreams in Genshin Impact!

How do I get the new glider, "Wings of Transient Dreams", in Genshin Impact?

The Wings of Transient Dreams is the 2023 Concert Wind Glider and one of the rewards granted by the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle. As of now, it is not possible to claim the Wings of Transient Dreams without purchasing or redeeming the entire bundle.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

The “Resounding Melodies” Music Bundle is a time-limited pack, available from 30 October to 19 December 2023.

Here are the ways that you can obtain the Wings of Transient Dreams in Genshin Impact:

1. Purchase from the in-game shop

You can purchase the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle from the in-game shop for 1280 Genesis Crystals. This option is great for fans who are not able to obtain a redemption code from the Genshin Concert 2023 ticket.

2. Redeem code from the Genshin Concert 2023 ticket

The "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle is a reward perk for the attendees of the 2023 Genshin Concert. Those who managed to secure a ticket for the concert will receive a redemption code to claim the "Resounding Melodies" bundle in their in-game mail. By claiming this code, you will receive the coveted "Wings of Transient Dreams" glider.

Please note that the redemption code from the 2023 Genshin Concert ticket is only available for redemption until 29 February 2024, so be sure to redeem your code before it expires!

Other “Resounding Melodies” Music Bundle rewards in Genshin Impact

In addition to the guaranteed Wings of Transient Dreams, the rewards for the Resounding Melodies Music Bundle vary slightly depending on whether or not you participated in the Genshin Concert 2023:

For those who purchase the "Resounding Melodies" Bundle from the Shop:

Primogem x1000

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

For concert participants who redeem their tickets:

Primogem x980

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

Sticky Honey Roast x5

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining the "Wings of Transient Dreams" glider in Genshin Impact!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, we've gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including the release date, potential banners, and more! On top of that, be sure to mark your calendars and collect your 300 Primos with our 4.2 Livestream guide.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.