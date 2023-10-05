Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream: Date & time, Primogem redeem codes, and more

As is customary, a Special Program Livestream will take place before the much-anticipated Version 4.2 update, providing players with a comprehensive preview of what to expect in the upcoming release. While Version 4.1 Phase 2 rolls around, Genshin Impact fans have already directed their attention to the banner debut of the Hydro Archon, Furina, in Version 4.2.

Livestream events have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the next release date approaches. These Livestreams reveal key details about the upcoming version updates, such as release date information, previews of new characters and weapons, and more!

Fontaine not only opened the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their gripping Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights. The Genshin Impact community is buzzing with anticipation for what Version 4.2 has in store. So, read on to uncover all the details we have about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream!

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream date and time

Genshin Impact follows a six-week update schedule, with each update phase spanning approximately three weeks. Typically, the version Livestreams take place two weeks before the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

The Version 4.1 Special Program Livestream was streamed on 15 September 2023. If HoYoverse follows this trend, we can expect the Version 4.2 Livestream to be broadcasted on 27 October, Friday at 12:30 PM (BST) / 7:30 AM (EDT).

Here's what that entails for your time zone:

Time zone 4.2 Livestream start time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 4:30am Central Time (CT) 6:30am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 7:30am British Summer Time (BST) 12:30pm Central European Summertime (CEST) 1:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST)m 5:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 8:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 9:30pm

Where can I watch the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream?

As per tradition, the Version 4.2 Livestream will be streamed live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

If you happened to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on YouTube or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream Primogem redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the chance to redeem three codes, each granting generous rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Version 4.2 highlights

Below, you will find everything we know about the upcoming Version 4.2, based on information shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers.

Banners

According to leaks from UncleYC and HXG, the Version 4.2 banners will be as follows:

Phase 1 (8 Nov - 28 Nov)

5-star: Furina and Baizhu

4-star: Charlotte

Phase 2 (28 Nov - 20 December)

5-star: Ayato and Cyno

Fontaine Archon Quest: Acts 5 & 6

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 is expected to conclude Fontaine's main storyline, bringing Archon Quest Chapter IV: Acts 5 & 6

Map expansion

Version 4.2 will introduce Lumidouce Harbor , a port town in the eastern reaches of Fontaine Lumidouce Harbor will connect Fontaine to Liyue via Chenyu Vale.

, a port town in the eastern reaches of Fontaine

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game's development.

