PlayStation 5: Games rumoured to be at Sony’s PS5 Reveal Event – Latest news, Rumours, Speculations & more

Sony is primed to launch its next-gen console, the PS5, around the Holiday period later this year.

That said, the Japanese gaming company has kept things water-tight with regards to the specs, exclusive titles and price – but we did get something ahead of the rumoured reveal event.

A recent tweet from user @NextGenPlayer also known as ‘Hunter’ has revealed which games are rumoured to be announced at the PS5 reveal soon.

It must be said that gaming industry leaks should be taken with a big pinch of salt, but these titles are not as whimsical as you would expect.

EXCLUSIVES – What games will we see going into the

future of PlayStation?

Check out the highlights of the list below:

God of War 2

The long-awaited sequel to the award-winning remake of the God of War series could be upon us sooner than expected.

KRATOS – Will we see the return of the God of War this year?

It has been 2 years since the release of the remake/reboot (God of War 4) and we have seen nothing from the developers, Santa Monica Studio.

If we receive any leaks, hints or teases in February, it is likely we still won’t see a release until 2021.

Spider-Man 2

After a great release for the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, our Spidey Sense is telling us it is very likely we will see some news from PlayStation and Insomniac Games.

SELFIE – Do you want to see the return of Spider-Man?

We are unsure whether the next game will be a direct sequel to the first.

We may see an origin story to Spider-Man (again) as we entered peter Parker’s Spider-Man career after the events of becoming the hero we know and love.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Horizon Zero Dawn released in early 2017 and quickly became a fan favourite for PS4 owners.

ON THE HORIZON – The long-awaited sequel could be here soon!

With its immersive graphics, story and wildlife, it is still a game I recommend you pick up if you haven’t already.

We have high hopes for the sequel and have our fingers crossed for news coming soon.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo has been a large part of racing games over the last two decades.

FAST AND THE CAUTIOUS – Do you have the NEED for…

With rumours of Gran Turismo 7, it has been leaked that we will receive an 8k demo and PSVR 2.0 support.

This could be teased at the PS5 reveal but will most likely be announced at a later date if the rumours are true.

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show (previously known as MLB) is a baseball game created by San Diego Studios.

As a veteran series starting in 1997 with MLB 98 on the PlayStation 1, a hardcore fan base is expecting another game towards the end of this year.

THE SHOW – Will MLB The Show live up to the expectations?

However, we haven’t heard any news on whether the game will release on next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X) or current-gen consoles(PS4 and Xbox One).

Other Games

Some other games rumoured to be announced are; Spyro, Demon’s Souls Remastered, The Ordeal 1886 sequel, PlayStation All-Stars 2, Killzone, Sly Cooper 5 and Legendz.

Although the majority of games releasing in 2020/21 are sequels to previous games. It’s safe to say this list has us excited for the future of PlayStation Exclusives, and games released on next-gen consoles.