MLB The Show 20 Showdown: New Diamond Dynasty game mode explained

MLB The Show is is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with the release of The Show 20, and they are going all out on this year’s game.

With strong annual releases for the PlayStation audience, it is a game that makes Xbox fans jealous every year.

While The Show 21 will be on the Xbox Series X, The Show 20 is coming on 17 March 2020 just for the PS4.

With a ton of new animations, features, and updates it looks like it will be the best baseball game yet.

However, the gameplay trailer also hinted at a new game mode: Showdown.

So what do we know about Showdown so far, and when will we find out more?

Showdown

ALL NEW: But what is Showdown?

You will be able to draft players, upgrade them, apply perks and then take on the most feared pitchers in the game.

The name suggests a quick game mode within Diamond Dynasty. Maybe just the final three innings or a handful of big moments.

The description also has echoes of Madden 20’s MUT Draft game mode, where players select one player from a choice of three for 20 rounds before facing off against others.

This mode allows casual players to compete with regulars on a level playing field, and would be a welcome addition to the online play of The Show.

Livestream reveal

INFO: Developers will drop lots of news in these streams

More information is promised in the livestream updates, with 7 March being specifically for Showdown.

Hopefully we don’t have to wait that long to hear more about this exciting new addition to MLB The Show 20.