Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Release date, platforms, trailer, characters, enemies, gameplay, news & everything you need to know

Guerrilla Games' epic adventure Horizon Zero Dawn was an instant hit ack in 2018, and now it looks like Aloy's story is far from over.

That said, neither Guerrilla Games nor Sony is prepared to talk too much about what it will contain.

However, we’ve managed to wrangle a few reliable pieces of information on the upcoming sequel.

Release date

Guerilla Games’ upscaled to a 5-floor office in Amsterdam in early 2019, with the new office location sitting on a whopping 7,300 square meters of space.

It’s safe to say that the studio is ramping things up, and all of this expansion can only mean one thing…

a bigger, better Horizon Zero Dawn is in the works.

This means we could be seeing a much denser world, saturated with limitless collectables and side-quests for Aloy to uncover, as well as deeper AI ecosystems between the robots and wildlife.

But in spite of all the commotion, Sony and Guerilla Games are keeping everything water-tight!

Yes, that means that Horizon Zero Dawn 2’s release date is still anyone’s guess.

However, with Sony's next-gen console releasing in just under a year, the developers certainly have something to aim for.

Platforms

If the prequel is anything to go by, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is going to be a PlayStation exclusive.

There’s pretty much zero chance that Sony would let Guerrilla Games put the game on the Xbox One, or Project Scarlett when it eventually releases for that matter.

Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6 million copies since February 2018, so they don’t exactly need to include the Microsoft community.

Characters

Aloy was one of the core pillars of Horizon Zero Dawn, so I think it's safe to assume that she'll definitely making a return in the sequel

In a recent feature with GamesRadar, Hermen Hulst (Managing Director and co-founder of Guerrilla Games) said:

“She’s really uncovered some of the main mysteries in the world, but how do you feel when you finish the story? Are there questions that come up that you want to relive and answer for Aloy? It was not difficult for us to build the Frozen Wilds and tell that story through Aloy. The environments and the world that we’ve put together easily raise more questions.”

Reading between the lines, it seems obvious enough that we are not parting with Aloy quite yet.

Another possibility is that Aloy will turn her attention to hunting down Sylens and HADES, who reanimated the wrecked Horus in the post-credits sequence.

Gameplay

Judging from the ending of the first game, we know that Sylens has saved HADES for himself, instantly providing us with a new villain for the next instalment.

Then again, Sylens and Aloy have a strange kind of love-hate relationship, where Sylens periodically helps out Aloy, while remaining completely transparent about his reasons for keeping her safe (explicitly, her link to the Old World and his relentless thirst for knowledge).

It would be too easy to just paint Sylens as the bad guy – the fact that he helps Aloy and admires her spirit could pave the way for a much more nuanced relationship in the sequel.

However, one thing is for sure: Horizon Zero Dawn 2 needs to tell more of Aloy’s story.

It would be great if we see her taking a journey to a different part of America, to unite more tribes against HADES.

Trailer

The trailer currently hasn’t been shown to the public in any capacity.

There is absolutely nothing on it, anywhere. Not even a leaked screenshot.

We’re going to have to try and be patient and wait for the trailer to come to us when it is good and ready.

Check back in for all news on Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, updated with information as we receive it.