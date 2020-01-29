PS Plus games February 2020 Release: Free games announced TODAY!!

The next wave of PS Plus games is upon us.

February 2020’s free PS Plus games will be announced on Wednesday, 29th January.

Sony always makes the latest games available from the first Tuesday of the month, which in this case is February 4.

What Are February 2020’s Free PS Plus Games?

There has been one suggested leak so far, with the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy likely to arrive.

In a community post by PlayStation Plus Espana they said yesterday: “Tomorrow at 17:30 we’ll announce February’s PS Plus games. Can you guess which games? Hint: One of them is a very well known saga.”

This was followed by a Crash Bandicoot GIF.

WHOA: Look like we will be tucking into a PlayStation classic this month

This would be a masterstroke as the new Doom Eternal is out in March. By releasing the game as a free download, it acts as the perfect marketing ploy to get new users excited about the upcoming release.

NEW DOOM: The new Doom Eternal will release in March this year

Dead Cells, Dragon Age and Watch Dogs 2 are also on people’s wishlists — although we’re hoping ID and Bethesda’s Doom makes the cut.

Sony ended 2019 with the fantastic Titanfall 2 as their feature PS Plus game, which went down a storm with fans.

Sadly, January’s games were a tad disappointing- with the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator being the free titles on offer.

The former many would have already played to death, so the pressure is on for Sony to deliver some killer titles this month.

