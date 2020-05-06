Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ending – Plot details, predictions, spoilers & more

Now we know more about the new game, we can make some decent predictions as to how it will end.

So it goes without saying that this article could contain spoilers for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The new game may well vary from history, which we’re basing our predictions off, but if you’re looking to go into AC Valhalla blind, then STOP READING NOW.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Alfred the Great

We now know that AC Valhalla is set in the time of King Alfred the Great’s reign as he fought off the Great Heathen Army of Norway.

That means we’ll be playing as Eivor somewhere in the years 871 to 899.

Throughout Alfred’s reign, there are two significant moments that we can assume Ubisoft might have decided to base the Valhalla story around.

Vikings settle in Eastern England

One of King Alfred’s most notable victories was when he overcame the mighty Viking leader, Guthrum.

Alfred won the Battle of Edington before pursuing Guthrum to the Dane stronghold in Chippenham, where he starved the Vikings into submission.

SETTLE DOWN: Eivor and his clan are looking for a new home in England

This led to the signing of a treaty in which the Vikings were allowed to settle in Eastern England, which became known as Danelaw – however, Guthrum was made to convert to Christianity.

We know that a major part of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla involves leading Eivor’s clan as they look to create a new home to settle in.

It would come as no surprise if the Valhalla story was to end with Eivor settling in East Anglia, having fought his way through the famous battles.

After all, that would leave plenty of content for a Valhalla sequel…

The assassination of King Alfred?

Another possible ending might come in the form of King Alfred’s death.

Valhalla’s Narrative Director, Derby McDevitt, confirmed that Eivor allies with the Assassins Brotherhood as they are both fighting towards similar means.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Eivor will ally with the Assassins as they fight towards a common goal

By this logic, we could assume that King Alfred is somehow tied in with the Templar Order, as both Eivor and the Assassins are fighting the armies of Wessex and Mercia.

Not much is known about King Alfred’s death – The English King died somewhat prematurely at the age of 50 or 51.

It is known that Alfred suffered from sickness all his life, however, there he has no determined cause of death.

Perhaps his death will be tied into Valhalla’s story somehow?

ALFRED THE NOT SO GREAT: Could Alfred be the puppet of a greater foe?

King Alfred may well be assassinated by the brotherhood, or perhaps even be dispatched of by the Templar Order after being used as a puppet?

We can assume there are larger forces at work than Alfred in Valhalla, as McDevitt has suggested that the King is not the main antagonist.

