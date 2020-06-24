Minecraft: What is Crying Obsidian? – Where does it Spawn? What is it used for? Minecraft 1.16 Update and More!

Minecraft’s most recent update adds some crazy new features for all players to explore and create!

Minecraft is still one of the biggest games in the world, even after a decade of updates and support.

This new update adds amazing features for players to grind for and unlock.

Both veterans and new players will enjoy these changes, as they will effect everyones experience of improving your equipment and armour.

In the update, we found the addition of Crying Obsidian, but what is it and how should you use it?

Where does it spawn?

Unfortuneatly, you can’t craft Crying Obsidian, so you’ll need to get on the hunt to find it.

THE NEW NETHER – The Nether has been completely revamped, jump into the new update to take a look!

Crying Obsidian is generated naturally in ruined portal structures. This also comes with other materials like normal obsidian.

another way to get Crying Obsidian is to trade gold with zombie pigman.

Luckily there’s no difference in mining speed when compared to obsidian.

What is it used for?

Crying Obsidian cannot be used to create a nether portal. So what can you use this new material for?

NETHERITE – Netherite tools and armour are now the best!

It can be used in decorative ways to create some cool spaces.

However, it’s mainly used for creating respawn anchors. These can be used to create respawn points in the nether.

There is also a host of other changes to gameplay in Minecraft‘s most recent update.

One of the biggest changes in the Minecraft 1.16 update is the addition of respawn anchors, allowing players to spawn in the nether.

PLAY YOUR WAY – Minecraft allows you to play the way you want, and do it with your friends!

We also have the addition of Netherite armour and weapons. This is a nice addition, as veterans finally have a new armour set to grind for!

To get a rundown of the full patch notes, click here!