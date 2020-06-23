Minecraft: How to craft Netherite Armour! - Where to Find Netherite, Creating Ingots, Crafting and More!

The top tier Diamond Armour has finally been overthrown by the newly added Netherite Armour!

In patch 1.16, Minecraft finally has a new grind for all players.

This adds new tools and armour for players to get, as well as a bunhc of othernew features.

Here, we'll cover how to craft and create the new Netherite Armour from the base materials to the final product.

Where to Find Netherite

To begin with, you'll need to journey to the Nether.

X MARKS THE SPOT - Unfortunately, you'll have to search all over the Nether for this new material.

You'll need to dig fairly deep to find the new bock added in Minecraft 1.16. The new block you'll be looking for is "Ancient Debris".

This block is more rare than Diamond, so you'll probably be in the Nether for a little while searchign for this new material.

One interesting feature of this new material is the ability to float in Lava.

Creating Netherite

To begin crafting your Netherite, you'll need to put the Ancient Debris in a furnace.

This will turn your Ancient Debris into Netherite Scraps.

You'll then need to combine four Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots to create the Netherite Ingot.

You'll have diminishing returns on your Netherite Scraps for each stage, so you'll need much more than you think.

Crafting Netherite Armour

Finally, you'll need to combine Diamond Armour with your newly crafted Netherite Ingot.

BEST OF THE BEST - Will you be crafting the brand-new Netherite Armour?

Unfortuneatlmy, you can't combine the ingots with any other material, e.g. iron and gold.

This armour is very expensive but is much bettert than the other tiers of armour and tools.

It's up to you to decide whether it's worth investing in these new tools and armour, but it's definitely a must from us!