Minecraft Dungeons Obsidian Pinnacle Secrets: Locations, Runes, Guide, Tips, Tricks and more

The level has a special item that’s well worth collecting – here’s how you make sure you find it!

The last level in the game certainly has its challenges, so let us help you find the secrets in Minecraft Dungeons Obsidian Pinnacle.

Obsidian Pinnacle Secrets

Obsidian Pinnacle is where you face off against the evil Arch-Illager. If you’re planning on facing him, it may be worth checking out our guide on how to beat him first!

As you’re most likely familiar with by now, stages in Minecraft Dungeons have a ton of secrets, and whether it’s the Desert Temple or Soggy Swamps we’re here to help!

There are a total of nine runes to collect in the game. If you can collect them all you’ll unlock a very interesting secret. But don’t worry, we won’t spoil the surprise here.

Remember, that with runes you can only collect them after beating the main campaign on any difficulty.

There’s been an explosion of fan-made guides since Minecraft Dungeons released. The following screens are from Gamerpillar – keep reading for our breakdown of the guide.

Rune Location

JUST AROUND THE CORNER: It’s a straight shot to the secret. Credit – Gamerpillar

While secrets are few on the level, there is a rune up for grabs!

Start off with the point shown in the map, and start heading to the right.

Take the first left and head towards the large hall area.

Once there, make your way to the far right until you’re next to the bookshelf.

BOOK SMARTS: Pick up a book and be rewarded! Credit – Gamerpillar

Once you’re there, there will be a book on the left of the bookcase.

Reach for the book, Adventurer!

A secret door will open which you can enter!

Once inside, you’ll see a structure. Press it, and you’ll get that all-important rune!

