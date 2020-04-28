Minecraft Dungeons: How Do I Spend My Emeralds? Vendors, Salvaging Gear, Hoarding, Loot & More

While there are many different ways to acquire emeralds, there are only a few different ways to spend them.

Minecraft is widely considered as one of the most successful game franchises the world has ever seen.

It has come such a long way since it first released on PC back in 2011, but now the latest addition to the series, Minecraft Dungeons, carries the franchise into the future.

It plays a lot like Diablo, but it’s got enough unique features to keep the OG interested.

However, many users playing the beta have been asking how one best spends their emeralds in the game.

Continue below as we tackle this question and all of its possible outcomes.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

Vendors Will Arrive At Your Camp

Besides armour and weapons, you’ll also be picking up emeralds as loot in every level.

HOT TIP: Avoid the devastating lightning strikes or you’ll be knocked down

These act as currency in Minecraft Dungeons, so you’ll be able to spend them at the two vendors in your camp.

READ MORE: Five Tips and Tricks for Minecraft Dungeons

There’s a blacksmith that arrives after you complete the Creeper Woods level who will give you gear for emeralds.

There is also a wandering trader that shows after completing the Pumpkin Patch who will provide artefacts (boost items) for your emeralds.

Avoid Hoarding

Now, while the average gamer’s heightened survival instincts will be screaming “SAVE YOUR EMERALDS”, we would actually recommend the opposite.

IGNORE YOUR INSTINCTS: Use those emeralds before its too late!

There’s nothing else for you to spend your emeralds on in the beta, so avoid your temptation to horde.

Salvage Old Gear For Emeralds

Gear that you’ve got no use for can’t be sold, but it can be salvaged from your inventory!

INVENTORY: This is where all of your gear is stored

This little gem of a feature turns anything you’ve picked up into emeralds – which you can then exchange for new gear.

READ MORE: How do I access Minecraft Dungeons’ Beta?

Furthermore, when you salvage a piece of enchanted gear, you’ll some emeralds back as well as all of the Enchantment Points.