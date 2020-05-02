How to play Minecraft Dungeons: Weapons, Enchanting, Tips, Release date, Platforms and more

From weapons to spending enchantment points, we take a look at how to play Minecraft Dungeons.

The upcoming game from the Minecraft Universe is set to arrive with a bang on the 26 May 2020. But when it comes to how to play Minecraft Dungeons, there’s more to it than you would think.

Minecraft Dungeons is inspired by the dungeon crawler genre (think Diablo and you’re on the right track).

The game will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch, and follows the hugely successful Minecraft – widely seen as one of the most popular games in the world.

But for those new to the genre and to the world of Minecraft, how exactly do you play Minecraft Dungeons?

Keep reading to find out.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

How to play Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons gives you control of your own adventurer as you make your way through various lands and dungeons, with the aim of stopping the evil Arch-Illager and his campaign of terror.

Sounds intense? Well, yes and no. Minecraft has a signature feel to it, which keeps things light and accessible to a wide audience.

That being said, you’ll encounter hordes of monsters and other foes on your journey…so don’t take it too lightly!

Combat

Combat plays a big part in Minecraft Dungeons and you’ll have to use a number of techniques to survive.

You can equip various weapons, some which are far better than others, to get through in one piece.

Unlike other games of the genre, weapons are available to everyone. What that means is that you can essentially create your own class to suit your play-style.

TAKE IT FOR A SPIN: Discover new weapons which suit your approach best

The key to success is picking the right weapon for the job. However it doesn’t stop there…

Enchantment

Enchanting items basically involves upgrading them to give them certain special powers.

For example, if you wanted to enchant a sword with the ability to set foes on fire – you can do that.

Similarly, if you wanted to enchant a bow with the ability to poison enemies – enchant away!

LIGHTNING FAST: Upgrade your gear to unlock devastating moves!

Rather than having you upgrade your character, Minecraft Dungeons gives you the chance to upgrade your gear with enchantment points.

Kill mobs, complete levels, conquer questlines and you will level up.

Then you’ll be able to upgrade and customise your gear as you see fit.

How to enchant

Bring up your inventory screen – you should be prompted when you level up and gain enchantment points.

Select the ‘swag’ you want to upgrade from everything you have collected on your travels and press ‘Y’ or ‘Triangle’ on your controller to view the enchantment options

Select the enchantment and press ‘A’ or ‘X’. This will spend the points and add the enchantment to the piece of equipment!

HOW ENCHANTING! Check every time you level up to see what enchantments you can add to your armour!

The best tip of all however is to pick up the game and discover! The game has co-op modes so you can explore and adventure with friends too!

Minecraft Dungeons is coming later in the month, and we can’t wait to get our hands on what looks like a fantastic addition to the Minecraft Universe.

For everything on Minecraft Dungeons, be sure to check back in with us.