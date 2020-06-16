Madden 21: X-Factor abilities confirmed to return – Superstar abilities, Juke Box, Mossed, & more

The feature was added last year and will return in EA’s next NFL sim – due out at the end of August.

Adding new features to a sports franchise can always be tough, but Madden 21 took that risk last year.

The introduction of X-Factor and Superstar abilities made elite players stand out from the crowd and gave a sense of additional planning & ownership in Ultimate Team.

Now we know they will be back in Madden 21.

Madden 21 trailer

Arriving a little earlier than planned thanks to a leak, the trailer has given us our first proper look at gameplay.

COVER STAR: Lamar Jackson will be a focal point for Madden 21

While it has shown off new skill stick options and pass rush controls, the biggest thing is the return of X-Factor abilities.

X-Factor abilities confirmed for Madden 21

The first shot of gameplay is Lamar Jackson making a mockery of defenders at the goal line.

Visible under him is a big red X – the X-Factor symbol.

Which means we now know they will be back for Madden 21.

SUPERSTAR: Elite players got a boost in Madden 20 thanks to X-Factors

These abilities can be real game-changers.

Giving a boost to various attributes or performance in key situations, players had to find ways of getting their guys into the right situation to activate their abilities.

It added an element of planning and game management that was otherwise lacking from Madden, making everyone feel more like a superstar head coach.

Any new abilities for Madden 21?

Nothing was revealed about new or returning abilities. We are sure to get some more information at EA Play though.

It would be surprising if there weren’t new abilities in Madden 21. Things like clutch play that impact third downs and 4th quarter plays would be good. Along with something to help combat Mossed and Juke Box in Ultimate Team.

Currently unconfirmed, it looks like Madden 21 has a release date of 28 August.

The MVP Edition will bring with it three days of early access, letting players start their Super Bowl journey on 25 August.

