Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Fastest players in MUT – Team Builders, Masters, Rookies, Core Elite & more
Speed kills in MUT, and with these players you will have a massive advantage from day 1!
The Madden 21 Ultimate Team database is finally out!
EA revealed the MUT Masters, Captains, and plenty of new features for MUT in Madden 21.
Let’s take a look at who the fastest players in Ultimate Team are when you log in.
Tyreek Hill, WR (87 OVR)
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Program: Core Elite
Speed: 90
Of course Tyreek Hill starts MUT as the fastest player. However, he isn’t alone with 90 speed and 90 acceleration.
The Chiefs WR also has 89 agility, 89 change of direction, 87 deep route, and 86 juke move to be a special player from day 1.
Isaiah Simmons, SS (87 OVR)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Program: Rookie Master
Speed: 90
If you see Simmons lined up against you this year good luck. The Rookie Master has 90 speed, 90 acceleration, and is 6’4″…
Simmons brings 88 hit power, 85 pursuit, and 80 zone coverage too. He’s going to be an elite player all year, and his first card doesn’t disappoint.
AJ Terrell, CB (84 OVR)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Program: Team Builders
Speed: 90
The first player you can use to combat Hill directly is AJ Terrell. Part of the Team Builders program, you’ll need to do some grinding to get him.
He comes with 90 speed, 89 acceleration, and strong coverage skills. His 81 press 80 zone, and 76 man coverage are very useful.
Trae Waynes, CB (84 OVR)
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Program: Team Builders
Speed: 90
Another option will be Trae Waynes. The Bengals corner has 90 speed and 88 acceleration.
He is more of a man corner (79) than AJ Terrell so if that’s how you like to play then go get Waynes!
Terrell Edmunds, SS (84 OVR)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Program: Team Builders
Speed: 89
Another defensive player! Terrell Edmunds has 89 speed with 89 acceleration. He also brings the hammer with 90 hit power.
He’s solid coverage with 76 zone and 74 man, while his 90 jump will be a problem for QBs.
All the fastest players in Madden 21 Ultimate Team
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Program
|OVR
|Speed
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR
|Core Elite
|87
|90
|Isaiah Simmons
|Arizona Cardinals
|SS
|Rookie Master
|87
|90
|AJ Terrell
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB
|Team Builders
|84
|90
|Trae Waynes
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB
|Team Builders
|84
|90
|Terrell Edmunds
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|SS
|Team Builders
|84
|89
|Donte Jackson
|Carolina Panthers
|WR
|Core Elite
|80
|89
|Marquise Brown
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR
|Core Gold
|77
|89
|Marquise Goodwin
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|Core Gold
|76
|89
|Henry Ruggs III
|Las Vegas Raiders
|WR
|Core Rookie
|75
|89
|John Ross
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|Core Gold
|74
|89
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|QB
|Core Elite
|86
|88
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR
|Team Builders
|84
|88
|Cam Akers
|Los Angeles Rams
|HB
|Team Builders
|84
|88
|Gareon Conley
|Houston Texans
|CB
|Team Builders
|84
|88
|Nevin Lawson
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CB
|Team Builders
|84
|88
|Denzel Ward
|Cleveland Browns
|CB
|Core Elite
|81
|88
|Mecole Hardman
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR
|Core Gold
|74
|88
|Troy Apke
|Free Agent
|FS
|Core Gold
|70
|88