Speed kills in MUT, and with these players you will have a massive advantage from day 1!

The Madden 21 Ultimate Team database is finally out!

EA revealed the MUT Masters, Captains, and plenty of new features for MUT in Madden 21.

Let’s take a look at who the fastest players in Ultimate Team are when you log in.

Tyreek Hill, WR (87 OVR)

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Program: Core Elite

Speed: 90

Of course Tyreek Hill starts MUT as the fastest player. However, he isn’t alone with 90 speed and 90 acceleration.

SPEED DEMON: Run past everyone with Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs WR also has 89 agility, 89 change of direction, 87 deep route, and 86 juke move to be a special player from day 1.

Isaiah Simmons, SS (87 OVR)

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Program: Rookie Master

Speed: 90

If you see Simmons lined up against you this year good luck. The Rookie Master has 90 speed, 90 acceleration, and is 6’4″…

SHOCK THE SYSTEM: It doesn’t matter where you go, Simmons will be there

Simmons brings 88 hit power, 85 pursuit, and 80 zone coverage too. He’s going to be an elite player all year, and his first card doesn’t disappoint.

READ MORE: The Yard is Madden for a new generation

AJ Terrell, CB (84 OVR)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Program: Team Builders

Speed: 90

The first player you can use to combat Hill directly is AJ Terrell. Part of the Team Builders program, you’ll need to do some grinding to get him.

ROOKIE BURNER: The first-round CB has the speed to be a difference maker

He comes with 90 speed, 89 acceleration, and strong coverage skills. His 81 press 80 zone, and 76 man coverage are very useful.

Trae Waynes, CB (84 OVR)

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Program: Team Builders

Speed: 90

Another option will be Trae Waynes. The Bengals corner has 90 speed and 88 acceleration.

SPEED: Waynes’ speed will make up for a lot early on

He is more of a man corner (79) than AJ Terrell so if that’s how you like to play then go get Waynes!

Terrell Edmunds, SS (84 OVR)

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Program: Team Builders

Speed: 89

Another defensive player! Terrell Edmunds has 89 speed with 89 acceleration. He also brings the hammer with 90 hit power.

SPEED + POWER: Edmunds is a physical threat at SS

He’s solid coverage with 76 zone and 74 man, while his 90 jump will be a problem for QBs.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will slower user defenders be good or bad for gameplay?

All the fastest players in Madden 21 Ultimate Team