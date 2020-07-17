Madden 21 Ratings: Top 10 WR’s – Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones & more

Today’s Madden 21 ratings reveals included the top WR’s, and the final member of the 99 Club!

Madden 21 ratings season is at its peak, with today bringing the top 10 WR ratings, including Michael Thomas who is the final member of the 99 Club.

Let’s go over all of today’s rating reveals, and the best WR’s in Madden 21.

Michael Thomas – 99 OVR

Team: New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas made huge strides in 2019 winning plenty of offensive accolades.

SOMEBODY GUARD HIM: Michael Thomas is a menace all across the field for the Saints

With this in mind, it’s not much of a surprise that he managed to break into the Madden 21 99 Club.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Editions: Standard, Deluxe, MVP & more

In Madden 21, Thomas brings to the table 99 Catching, and we expect some very high attributes centered around route running and YAC ability.

DeAndre Hopkins – 98 OVR

Team: Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins was part of perhaps the biggest trade of the year, and as a result, he’s gone from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. And while the Texans may have undervalued Hopkins, Madden 21 certainly hasn’t.

GROWTH: DeAndre Hopkins has evolved his game plenty over the years, and Madden is showing it

Hopkins earns his high rating just shy of the 99 Club after a huge year featuring yet another Pro Bowl appearance and first-team All Pro status.

READ MORE: Madden 21 The Yard: What is it? NFL Street in new Madden?

In Madden 21, Hopkins brings to the table a fantastic 98 Catching, and will surely score highly in other attributes to come.

Julio Jones – 97 OVR

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones is one of the most legendary WR’s in the NFL today, and he’s more than earned his spot on the list.

UNTOUCHABLE: Julio Jones has been at the top of his game for years, and shows no signs of slowing down

While many will argue this is an underrating for Jones’ consistent greatness down the field, there certainly have been worse this ratings season.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Release Date: Early Access, Ratings Reveal, Ultimate Team & more

In Madden 21, Jones brings to the table 96 Catching, and should be one of the highest rated deep route wide receivers in the game.

Tyreek Hill – 96 OVR

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has been a huge weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs since the start of his career, and has seen the team go from perennial underachievers to Super Bowl Champions.

GET HILL THE PLAYBOOK: Tyreek Hill has already spoken about Madden, so he just might have something to say about his rating this year

In Madden 21, Hill brings to the table an incredibly lethal 99 Speed that separates him from the pack.

Davante Adams – 94 OVR

Team: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been victim to some fairly bad ratings in Madden 21 so far, but Davante Adams is at least somewhat accurately represented.

SO CLOSE: MUT just barely missed the mark on Davante Adams OVR in Madden 21

As an elite wide receiver that is just a few steps behind the very top of the league, 94 OVR is about where we’d expect him to land after a slightly down 2019.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus content revealed

In Madden 21, Adams brings to the table a great 94 Speed and 94 Catching, which will both compliment some upcoming stat reveals.

Madden 21 ratings reveals

The top 10 WR ratings in Madden 21 were revealed on EA Madden’s Twitter account, where plenty of reveals have been released each day this ratings season.

SOMETHING OFF?: New Madden ratings every day means a new topic to argue on Twitter, so it’s really a win-win

Stay tuned with RealSport to see all the latest Madden 21 ratings as they come!