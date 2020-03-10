NFL & 2K announce multi-game, multi-year partnership

The NFL hasn't had a working relationship with 2K, makers of NBA 2K20, since 2004. But that is about to change.

Today the two titans announced a partnership to produce multiple new video games!

This will start from 2021 and focus around "non-sim game experiences".

What does this mean for Madden?

COMPETITION: Madden will no longer be the only place to play football

EA's flagship franchise is arguably in the best place it has ever been.

The last game, Madden 20, has been wildly successful, but NFL 2K is still considered to be the peak of football gaming by many.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

In a statement, EA had this to say about their future with the NFL:

"EA SPORTS is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms."

In other words, everything is fine, nothing to see here...

NFL Street/Blitz

The announcement that the NFL/2K partnership will be a "non-sim game experience" suggests that we could be getting an arcade version of NFL gaming.

The last NFL Street game was in 2006, with NFL Blitz getting reborn and relatively quickly shelved in 2012.

While these were both EA titles, it looks like a resurrection of either franchise could be on the cards with this announcement.