Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 3 - LTD, Offensive Hero, Defensive Hero & more

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books, and Madden 21 Ultimate Team's TOTW 3 has arrived!

Let's go over all the players that made the cut for MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Madden 21 TOTW 3

Team of the Week (TOTW) is a massive program in Madden Ultimate Team, and it received some format changes with Madden 21.

COMING SOON: MUT 21 TOTW introduces new power to the game mode

Instead of the traditional approach of all players who performed well this week in the NFL, MUT 21 TOTW 3 also includes historic players that made a statement on week 3 of previous years.

LTD: JJ Watt

Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt has landed as the newest Madden 21 Ultimate Team LTD, and caps off MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Experienced Madden players will know the kind of pressure Watt can put on, and with 93 Play Recognition, 92 Strength, and 92 Tackle, it's not hard to see it.

Watt earns his spot from his massive 2018 performance against the New York Giants where he racked up 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 8 tackles.

Player of the Week: Shaquil Barrett

MUT 21 TOTW 3's Player of the Week is Shaquil Barrett, who came up huge on Sunday racking up 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and a safety.

PLAYMAKER: Barrett came up big for the Buccaneers defense in week 3

This helped along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their week 3 28-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, and more than earns Barrett's spot on the Team of the Week.

Offensive Hero: Mike Alstott

Fullbacks don't often get much love in football, but Mike Alstott's dominant showing in 1999 has earned him a slot as Offensive Hero in MUT 21's TOTW 3.

THROWBACK: Alstott may not be a household name, but he'll be a FB force in MUT 21

There is always room for a powerful FB in Madden Ultimate Team, and Alstott steps in as one of the best available in Madden 21.

Defensive Hero: Cortland Finnegan

No one will forget the infamous on-field fight between Cortland Finnegan and Andre Johnson when the Tennessee Titans met the Houston Texans in 2010.

INSTIGATOR: Finnegan can break down an offense with his play or his antics

But this was just two years after Finnegan had a star-making performance in the same matchup.

In 2008, Finnegan racked up 6 tackles and a 99-yard interception return for a TD against the Texans - a performance that has earned him Defensive Hero for MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has led the Tennessee Titans to success as the team's primary offensive threat, and this configuration continues into the 2020 NFL season.

Henry led the charge for the Titans in their narrow 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings by putting up 2 TDs across 119 rushing yards.

Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive end Aaron Donald put in a huge showing in week 3, racking up 6 tackles as well as forcing and recovering a fumble.

MONSTER: Aaron Donald is not someone you want lining up against you in Madden 21 Ultimate Team

Donald brings the heat in MUT 21, and he's only getting stronger with his TOTW 3 powerup.

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is fully intent on running it back in the 2020 NFL season to become a back-to-back Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

REACH: Mahomes has playmaking potential to stretch your offensive production in MUT 21

Mahomes put in a performance fitting of his superstar status on Monday, helping to lead the Chiefs past the always dangerous Baltimore Ravens 34-20.

Mahomes threw for a whopping 4 TDs and 385 yards against the Ravens, which is the kind of production he can have in MUT 21.

Xavier Rhodes

Xavier Rhodes may not be a household name, but as a cornerback he managed to score the same amount as the New York Jets on Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts 36-7 victory.

Rhodes pulled in 2 INTs in the win. Rhodes brought one of these interceptions to the house to start off the game, and the other was an end zone takeaway.

Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks came out of an absolute shootout in week 3, edging the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN: Lockett has a habit of evading defenders

Tyler Lockett was a huge piece to the puzzle, pulling in 3 TDs over 100 yards.

This is a season high for receiving touchdowns, and should more than secure Lockett's spot in MUT 21 TOTW 3.

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Deatrich Wise Jr. is a fairly unknown name in the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots, but came off a very quiet 2020 season so far to put in a strong showing in week 3.

Wise put together 5 tackles in the game, as well as helping along a sack, and recovering a massive fumble to help the Patriots take out the Las Vegas Raiders 36-20.