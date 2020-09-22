Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 2 Predictions – Aaron Jones, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs & more

MUT 21’s TOTW factors in how well players perform in the 2020 NFL season. Here are our picks this week.

Madden 21 Ultimate Team is rolling along, with TOTW 2 as the next big content release.

Here are our predictions for TOTW 2, following the new Madden 21 TOTW format.

New TOTW format in Madden 21

Fans of previous Madden games will have to get used to the new TOTW format in Madden 21.

RETURN: Last week’s LTD TOTW T.J. Watt was massive, and he’s back for more

This includes players that had good showings this week in the 2020 NFL season, but also in previous seasons.

This means there’s a wide range of players that can make the cut.

Player of the Week: Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones absolutely carved into the Detroit Lions’ defense in week 2, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 42-21 victory.

THE PACK: Green Bay has a very dangerous offense with Aaron Jones in the backfield

Jones averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per carry, stacking up 168 yards and 2 TDs.

After Jones got his rating bumped down in week 1, this was a huge resurgence that should push him right into the Player of the Week spot.

LTD: Carson Palmer

Carson Palmer isn’t the first name that jumps out when thinking of historic standout performances, but in 2007, the Bengals legend secured an amazing game against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with a narrow 45-51 loss.

Palmer threw for 401 yards and 6 TDs on 33-50, and plenty of it to Chad Johnson.

Even with the loss, this is one of the most incredible week 2 passing performances in league history, and should bring him into Madden 21 Ultimate Team.

Offensive Hero: Frank Gore

Frank Gore will be a tough running back to stop in MUT 21.

THE CLIMB: Frank Gore helped the 49ers through their down periods

Frank Gore trudged ahead for 207 yards and 2 TDs on just 16 attempts in week 2 of the 2009 NFL season, adding 39 yards receiving as well, leading his San Francisco 49ers to a 23-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive Hero: Mario Williams

Mario Williams isn’t exactly a household name, but his blistering performance for the Buffalo Bills in week 2 of the 2013 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers lives on in infamy.

In this game, Williams set the Bills franchise record with a whopping 4.5 sacks, pushing his team to a 24-23 victory.

T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt is back with a huge week 2 performance after being the LTD player for TOTW 1.

BACK TO BACK: TJ Watt put in a strong week 2 to return to TOTW 2

His huge week 2 performance, which featured 2.5 sacks helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos, should bring him right back for another TOTW showing.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen has stepped into his own this year leading the Buffalo Bills.

NO STRANGER: We’ve seen Allen as a strong MUT card before

Allen leads the league in passing yards in the 2020 season, and his big week 2 performance is a huge reason why.

Allen put together 417 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins, leading the Bills to a narrow 31-28 win.

L’Jarius Sneed

L’Jarius Sneed came up with a pick in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, and he followed it up with an even bigger interception in week 2.

THE CHAMPS: L’Jarius Sneed saved a tense week 2 game for the Kansas City Chiefs

Sneed’s interception helped the Kansas City Chiefs on to edge out the Los Angeles Chargers in OT, preventing a big goal line catch down 17-9 late in the 3rd.

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb came up big on Thursday night as the engine pushing the Cleveland Browns past the Cincinnati Bengals.

PROSPECT: Chubb is a bright young star, and he’s showing a lot of growth in 2020

He racked up 124 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 9 receiving yards. And while the Bengals defense gives plenty, this could be a sign of bigger things for Chubb down the stretch.

Foyesade Oluokon

Foyesade Oluokon came out huge on Sunday, forcing 3 fumbles in the massive 39-40 shootout between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

RISING UP: Oluokun has been a hidden gem in Madden, and he showed his strength in week 2

While his team managed to lose a game stat generators gave them a 98% chance to win, his performance put the Falcons in the right place.

In one week, Oluokon is now the league leader in forced fumbles. If he makes MUT TOTW 2, you better protect the football.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs came up huge for the Buffalo Bills in week 2 of the 2020 season, connecting with Josh Allen and helping to push him to the top of the league in passing yards so far.

NEW LOOK: Diggs brings a big receiving threat to his new team, the Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs may not have had the second TD of other big WR performances in week 2, but his 153 yards and 1 TD is more than enough to earn a TOTW 2 spot.

