Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 2 Predictions – Aaron Jones, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs & more
MUT 21’s TOTW factors in how well players perform in the 2020 NFL season. Here are our picks this week.
Madden 21 Ultimate Team is rolling along, with TOTW 2 as the next big content release.
Here are our predictions for TOTW 2, following the new Madden 21 TOTW format.
New TOTW format in Madden 21
Fans of previous Madden games will have to get used to the new TOTW format in Madden 21.
This includes players that had good showings this week in the 2020 NFL season, but also in previous seasons.
READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Beginner’s Guide – How to Grind XP, Where to Start & more
This means there’s a wide range of players that can make the cut.
Player of the Week: Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones absolutely carved into the Detroit Lions’ defense in week 2, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 42-21 victory.
Jones averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per carry, stacking up 168 yards and 2 TDs.
READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Best Way to Grind XP – Solo Challenges, Solo Battles & more
After Jones got his rating bumped down in week 1, this was a huge resurgence that should push him right into the Player of the Week spot.
LTD: Carson Palmer
Carson Palmer isn’t the first name that jumps out when thinking of historic standout performances, but in 2007, the Bengals legend secured an amazing game against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with a narrow 45-51 loss.
Palmer threw for 401 yards and 6 TDs on 33-50, and plenty of it to Chad Johnson.
READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Alternate Playbooks (Offense and Defense)
Even with the loss, this is one of the most incredible week 2 passing performances in league history, and should bring him into Madden 21 Ultimate Team.
Offensive Hero: Frank Gore
Frank Gore will be a tough running back to stop in MUT 21.
Frank Gore trudged ahead for 207 yards and 2 TDs on just 16 attempts in week 2 of the 2009 NFL season, adding 39 yards receiving as well, leading his San Francisco 49ers to a 23-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Defensive Hero: Mario Williams
Mario Williams isn’t exactly a household name, but his blistering performance for the Buffalo Bills in week 2 of the 2013 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers lives on in infamy.
READ MORE: Madden 21 MUT Legends – 3 New Legends Added – Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Jerome Bettis & more
In this game, Williams set the Bills franchise record with a whopping 4.5 sacks, pushing his team to a 24-23 victory.
T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt is back with a huge week 2 performance after being the LTD player for TOTW 1.
His huge week 2 performance, which featured 2.5 sacks helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos, should bring him right back for another TOTW showing.
Josh Allen
Josh Allen has stepped into his own this year leading the Buffalo Bills.
Allen leads the league in passing yards in the 2020 season, and his big week 2 performance is a huge reason why.
READ MORE: Madden 21: Best Playbooks on Offense and Defense
Allen put together 417 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins, leading the Bills to a narrow 31-28 win.
L’Jarius Sneed
L’Jarius Sneed came up with a pick in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, and he followed it up with an even bigger interception in week 2.
Sneed’s interception helped the Kansas City Chiefs on to edge out the Los Angeles Chargers in OT, preventing a big goal line catch down 17-9 late in the 3rd.
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb came up big on Thursday night as the engine pushing the Cleveland Browns past the Cincinnati Bengals.
He racked up 124 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 9 receiving yards. And while the Bengals defense gives plenty, this could be a sign of bigger things for Chubb down the stretch.
Foyesade Oluokon
Foyesade Oluokon came out huge on Sunday, forcing 3 fumbles in the massive 39-40 shootout between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.
While his team managed to lose a game stat generators gave them a 98% chance to win, his performance put the Falcons in the right place.
READ MORE: Madden 21: Pass Rush Moves
In one week, Oluokon is now the league leader in forced fumbles. If he makes MUT TOTW 2, you better protect the football.
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs came up huge for the Buffalo Bills in week 2 of the 2020 season, connecting with Josh Allen and helping to push him to the top of the league in passing yards so far.
Stefon Diggs may not have had the second TD of other big WR performances in week 2, but his 153 yards and 1 TD is more than enough to earn a TOTW 2 spot.
READ MORE: Madden 21: Title Update #4 is LIVE!