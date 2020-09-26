[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden 21

*BREAKING* Michael Vick Available Now in Madden 21 Ultimate Team

The legendary scrambling QB is back in MUT 21! Here are his stats, and how to bring him into your squad.

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 26, 2020
Madden 21 Ultimate Team Michael Vick

Legendary football gaming threat Michael Vick is returning in Madden 21 Ultimate Team as a part of the Legends set.

While we aren’t expecting Madden 2004 form, Vick will certainly be a problem in MUT 21.

Michael Vick Madden 21 Ultimate Team MUT 21
TRUZZ?: Michael Vick is very reminiscent of Lamar Jackson’s skillset

You can pick up Michael Vick in Madden 21 Ultimate Team in several different ways, and there are several versions.

You can find the 92 OVR Michael Vick LTD in packs until 28 September, and the 91 OVR Michael Vick Boss can be earned by collecting the 89, 87, 85, 84, 83, and 77 OVR versions.

