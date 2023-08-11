When is Fontaine 4.0 Coming Out in Genshin Impact?

The next major region of Genshin Impact, Fontaine, is right around the corner! With the Version 4.0 update, a fresh chapter is about to unfold for Genshin Impact, poised to elevate this immensely popular open-world action RPG to even greater heights. Fontaine marks the fifth region expansion of Genshin Impact and is set to showcase a unique steampunk aesthetic, drawing inspiration from both England's Industrial Revolution and the Belle époque era in France.

Being the most technologically advanced nation in Teyvat, Fontaine operates with a unique judicial system that draws its power from the opulent Opera Epiclese and distinctive Arkhe system. Version 4.0 will also introduce the long-awaited diving mechanic, opening the doors to a new era of underwater exploration.

Genshin Impact Fontaine (Version 4.0) release date and time

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse The Opera Epiclese

The first chapter of the much-anticipated region release of Fontaine is launching in just a few days! It has been confirmed in the recent Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 Livestream that Version 4.0 will be released on 16 August 2023.

The release will follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with Version 4.0 becoming available at 4am (BST), 16 August 2023. It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on Tuesday, 15 August.

Here's what that entails for your time zone:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 4 July 8pm Central Time (CT) 4 July 10pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 4 July 11pm British Summer Time (BST) 5 July 4am Central European Summertime (CEST) 5 July 5am Indian Standard Time (IST) 5 July 8:30am Korea Standard Time (KST) Japan Standard Time (JST) 5 July 12pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5 July 1pm

But before you can take the plunge into the waters of Fontaine, you must unlock the region first! Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking Fontaine in our guide here: Genshin Impact 4.0: How to get to Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Very soon, Travelers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydeo, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!