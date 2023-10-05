Should You Pull for Wriothesley or Venti in Genshin Impact?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of Version 4.2 in Genshin Impact, players will have the chance to recruit the rugged Duke of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley, and the beloved Anemo Archon, Venti, in Version 4.1 Phase 2.

As any Genshin Impact player knows, Gacha plays a central role in the game's ecosystem. However, the elusiveness of Primogems and the nature of the game's pity system mean that not everyone can successfully recruit the characters they desire, especially when they are placed side-by-side in the same update.

In this case, Wriothesley will receive his first banner, and Venti is set for a rerun. Venti is typically played as a Swirl Support, while Wriothesley assumes the role of a Cryo DPS. We will delve into each unit's best attributes and shortcomings and compare them to help you make an informed decision on who to pull for!

Should you pull for Wriothesley?

The administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley, is an upcoming close-combat 5-star Cryo Catalyst unit. His playstyle is similar to Yoimiya and Scaramouche, where his damage output is centred around activating his Elemental Skill, allowing him to enter an empowered state, and infusing Cryo into his basic attacks.

It was revealed that Wriothesley was once an underground boxer before attaining the title of “Duke”. His full ability kit has been leaked, and players are excited to find out that his playstyle is reminiscent of Heizou’s, albeit with a more pronounced boxer-like flair.

It's essential to note that Wriothesley's kit revolves around HP modulation, making it necessary to monitor your character's HP on the battlefield. If that's not your preferred playstyle, Wriothesley may not be the character for you. Nevertheless, for those who enjoy the challenge, Wriothesley promises a highly rewarding experience.

Aside from his gripping involvement in the Fontaine storyline, perhaps the real reason that Wriothesley has got players scrambling for Primogems is this endearing detail that fans have discovered in his character design.

Strengths

Normal Attack combo isn't cancelled after sprinting, allowing you to continue the Basic Attack chain even after moving

Unique boxer fighting style

Quick Cryo application

Weaknesses

Close-ranged combat makes him inherently more vulnerable, especially when he has to sacrifice HP for DMG

Single-target gameplay, lacks AoE damage

Should you pull for Venti?

Despite being one of Genshin Impact's earliest 5-star characters, Venti remains one of the best off-field support that the game has to offer. He boasts high Energy Recharge and extremely low cooldowns on all of his abilities. Venti provides one of the best crowd-control capabilities with his Elemental Burst.

Although his abilities are ineffective on larger enemies, when it comes to smaller to mid-sized enemies, his damage and crowd control are unmatched.

In addition to his crowd control abilities, Venti also provides high battery potential to his team. His Elemental Skill generates a substantial amount of elemental particles upon use, and his passive ability allows him to generate 15 energy for himself and his teammates of the same element absorbed by his Elemental Burst.

On top of that, Venti has amazing value in the open world, as his Elemental Skill allows you to reach higher altitudes with ease.

Strengths

Best crowd control for lighter enemies

Low cooldowns, high Energy Recharge, and low Elemental Burst cost

Elemental Skill aids in exploration and provides energy

Weaknesses

Less effective against larger enemies or single-target bosses

Elemental Burst can place enemies out of range for melee DPS characters

Should you pull for Wriothesley or Venti in Version 4.1?

Ultimately, your decision between Wriothesley and Venti in the Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 banners should hinge on the gaps in your current roster and your preferred playstyle.

We recommend that you prioritise pulling for Venti if you lack a strong support or crowd control unit. But if you already have a well-equipped Sucrose or Kazuha, then Venti might be redundant. Wriothesley could be a great addition to your roster if you want a powerful Cryo main DPS and enjoy close-combat playstyles.

However, It's important to keep in mind that the game's meta can shift frequently, favouring one character over the other at different times. We firmly believe that you should prioritise rolling for the character you personally enjoy playing or simply have a stronger liking for, regardless of the prevailing meta. Your enjoyment and satisfaction with the characters you use should take precedence.

Additionally, no Genshin character is a must-have. If you're not particularly interested in Wriothesley or Venti, you might want to consider saving your precious Primogems for the upcoming Fontaine character banners, such as Hydro Archon Furina, whose full kit appears highly promising.

Wriothesley and Venti banner release date

Genshin Impact players will get the chance to pull for Wriothesley and Venti during Version 4.1 Phase 2. As is customary, following a brief update, Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 will launch on 17 October 2023, at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 AM (BST) | 6:00 AM (EDT), and will run until 8 November 2023.

