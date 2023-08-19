Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell: Locations, farming guide, and best uses

It is time to learn Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell: Locations, farming guide, best uses. With the recent launch of Genshin Impact 4.0, players have had the exciting opportunity to explore the alluring new region of Fontaine within the expansive Hyovoverse universe. Alongside this expansion, new characters like Lynette and Lyney have made their debut.

For those aiming to enhance these characters through Ascension, gathering various resources within the newly introduced Fontaine region is essential. One such resource of importance is the Lumidouce Bell.

However, locating these bell-like flowers might prove to be a challenge without a clear starting point, potentially leading to a considerable investment of time. This guide is designed to assist you in this endeavor.

Lumidouce Bell farming guide

The Lumidouce Bell, a special flower found in Fontaine, has soft violet petals and a light, long-lasting smell. If we talk about its significance in Genshin Impact, the flower represents saying goodbye and hoping to see someone again.

This item generally grows in Bunch as a form of Bushes. Each Bush contains 3 Lumidouce Bells. The Primary region to farm Lumidouce Bell is Beryl Region or Elynas in the Fontaine map.

Lumidouce Bell respawn time

Regarding the respawn time, the Lumidouce Bell shows up again after two days, or 48 hours to be precise. We understand that waiting isn't fun, right? To speed up Lyney's Ascension, players can check out Traverlers' worlds. This way, they can skip the natural waiting time for the flower to come back.

Lumidouce Bell best uses

click to enlarge + 5

The Lumidouce Bell primarily serves to enhance your characters' levels, particularly benefiting new debutant Lynette, with the possibility of more characters in the future. A total of 168 Lumidouce Bells is essential to attain the ultimate Ascension materials. We have categorized the required quantity of Lumidouce Bell per character level, simplifying comprehension for your convenience:

Level 20 Ascension: 3x Lumidouce Bell

Level 40 Ascension: 10x Lumidouce Bell

Level 50 Ascension: 20x Lumidouce Bell

Level 60 Ascension: 30x Lumidouce Bell

Level 70 Ascension: 45x Lumidouce Bell

Level 80 Ascension: 60x Lumidouce Bell

Lumidouce Bell locations and best farming route

Within the Genshin Impact's Fontaine region, a collection of 25 Lumidouce Bell plants location is spread across its four distinct map areas. This means you will have a chance to farm 75 Lumidounce Bells over the days. These flowers are easy to spot due to their tranquil violet color. While the quantity of plants varies among these areas, selecting an optimal route can significantly economize your time and effort.

Beryl Region or Elynas

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Hoyolab Map

As you start exploring the Fontaine region on the map, let's assume you're entering from the southern side of Fontaine. Your initial farming spot will be in the Beryl Region toward the southwest. Here, you'll find a cluster of 10 bushes, and by harvesting them, you'll gather 30 Lumidouce bells.

West Slopes of Mount Automnequi

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Hoyolab Map

Once you've completed your farming session in the Elynas region, you can then make your way towards the West Slopes of Mount Automnequi, located in the southern-eastern part of the map. Here, you'll discover four distinct locations yielding a total of 12 Bells. Keep an eye out for two bushes situated at the tunnel exit of the water bus, with an additional one located further down the hill.

Fountain of Lucine

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Hoyolab Map

The Fountain of Lucine on the North East of Fontaine map consists of two bush that rewards you the six Lumidounce Bell. To the precise location, you can refer the screenshot above or head to IIcewind Suite World Boss.

Court of Fontaine

click to enlarge + 5

Finally, exploring the northern hillside within the Court of Fontaine reveals a hidden treasure of 27 Lumidouce Bells. Fortunately, these are conveniently spread in close proximity, making their locations easily accessible. To pinpoint these spots effortlessly, don't hesitate to consult the image provided earlier.

That's all you need to know about the Genshin Impact Lumidouce Bell! If you are interested in learning more about Fontaine, we've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters here. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!