Genshin Impact Lynette Build Guide: Best weapons, artifacts, and team comps

Genshin Impact is an RPG in which having the right build is crucial. Basically, all your character's potential depends on it. And below, you will find a detailed Genshin Impact Lynette build guide.

You will also find some information about who Lynette is, brief lore of this character, her strengths and weaknesses, the best weapons and artifacts, and finally the best team composition.

Who is Lynette in Genshin Impact?

Lynette is the younger sister of Lyney, and the more reserved half of the famed Fontainian magician duo. When they were kids, they had no home, so they chose to learn how to be magicians, and now perform frequently. But Lynette doesn't really like the fuss and attention, unlike her brother, so she plays the role of Magician's Assistant. On stage, she hides in her brother's shadow and the audience doesn't even know her name, but she seems to be completely satisfied with it.

Strengths:

Thanks to her passive ability, Lynette brings a lot of value even off the field, and you will always have plenty of reactions in your team. This character can be both the main damage dealer and a good support.

Weakness:

But unfortunately, Lynette has certain limitations that prevent her from becoming too strong of a character. Most of her skills consume a lot of energy and have a pretty long cooldown. Also, using Elemental Skill will constantly reduce your HP.

Best weapons for Lynette

Weapon name Rarity Main stat Weapon skill Freedom-Sworn 5-star Elemental Mastery Gives DMG bonus. After Elemental Reactions triggers, Sigil of Rebellion appears even if the weapon wearer is off the field. After receiving two Sigil of Rebellion, nearby allies receive a bonus to Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG as well as ATK. After that, the effect recharges for 20 seconds. Primordial Jade Cutter 5-star CRIT Rate Provides a HP bonus. Gives the wearer additional ATK that depends on Max HP. Festering Desire 4-star Energy Recharge Provides bonus to Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate.

Best artifacts for Lynette

Name of artifact set Build Artifact bonuses Sands main stat Goblet main stat Circlet main stat Noblesse Oblige x4 DPS Build When you use Elemental Burst, your allies' ATK increases by 20% for 12s. Elemental Mastery Elemental Master Elemental Master Emblem of Severed Fate x4 DPS Build You get a 25% Elemental Burst DMG bonus depending on your Energy Recharge, up to 75%. Energy Recharge Anemo DMG Bonus CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Viridescent Venerer x4 Support Build Your Swirl DMG has a 60% bonus and your opponent's Elemental RES is reduced by 40% for 10s for elemental combined with Swirl. Elemental Mastery Anemo DMG Bonus CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Best team comps for Lynette

Xiangling

Ayato

Ganyu

Kokomi

Lynette can be either the main damage dealer or a Sub DPS, and in both cases, she can make a huge impact on the game even off the field. Her passive increases the team's ATK for each unique element, so Ganyu and Kokomi are great teammates for her. Xiangling is a good fit as a Pyro elemental, and Ayato is a good main damage dealer and will combine well with Ganyu.

Lynette is an excellent and interesting character, and you will enjoy playing as her using our build and team comps. But this character can play different roles and be useful with many different heroes, so don't be afraid to experiment with her.

