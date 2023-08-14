How to get Lynette for FREE in Genshin Impact 4.0

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 marks the debut of the Fontaine region. Fontaine is the region of the Hydro Archon and the land of justice. A brand new story with a new cast of characters will unfold here. Two of these characters are the magician siblings Lyney and Lynette. While Lyney is a limited 5-star unit, there's a way to get Lynette free in Genshin Impact 4.0.

Lynette is Lyney's assistant during their magic shows. She's a 4-star character who will make her debut in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. Lynette seems to serve a role similar to Collei who was given to players for free during the debut of Sumeru.

While you're here learn how Pneuma and Ousia work and about the new underwater exploration features in Fontaine.

How do I claim Lynette for free in 4.0?

Luckily, the requirements to get a copy of Lynette for free are quite easy. All you need to do is reach Adventure Rank 25 on your account. After this navigate over to the events menu and go to the "The Curtain Never Falls on Magic" tab. From here you just have to click the option to claim Lynette and add her to your team.

click to enlarge + 3

If you're looking to get more constellations on her then the first phase of the Version 4.0 banners will be ideal for you. This is because Lynette is featured as a rate-up 4-star on both Lyney and Yelan's banners.

Who is Lynette?

Lynette is Lyney's sister and acts as his assistant for their performances. In contrast to her brother and his flamboyant nature, she is quite reserved and prefers spending time alone. She prefers staying away from the spotlight even in private interactions and tends to keep to herself. However, she's still aiding her brother in his quest to uncover the secrets behind the Prophecy that dooms Fontaine. She will likely play an important role in our journey through Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

In combat, she wields a sword and is an Anemo character with the Ousia alignment, which will be very useful in solving the world puzzles of Fontaine. Lynette is meant to give players quick access to Ousia and help them with puzzles and battles against the Clockwork Mekas.

Her Elemental Skill allows her to stab at enemies or enter a shadow state and apply a debuff. At the end of the skill, she will also deal with an additional attack applying Ousia. Her Elemental Burst summons a Bogglecat Box that taunts nearby enemies, fires projectiles and deals Anemo damage periodically. Discover her full kit in our Lynette Kit Guide here!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Lynette enjoying a cup of tea

Very soon, Travelers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery. Learn all about the new underwater explorations in our guide here: Top 6 New Genshin Impact Underwater Exploration Mechanics Revealed.

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect, and Genshin Impact Mega Meka Melee Event Minigames guide.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!