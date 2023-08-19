How to Unlock Chemin de L'Espoir Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact Fontaine

The launch of Fontaine opened the doors to a whole new era of underwater exploration, unveiling a vast aquatic expanse packed with new puzzles to crack and rewards to obtain! In the Version 4.0 Livestream, it was revealed that Genshin Impact devs made it their mission to fill up the underwater space with a plethora of activities to keep players entertained.

Chemin de L'Espoir is located in the western part of the Great Fontiane Lake, and you’ll find a Luxurious Chest right smack in the middle. Find out how to unlock it with our guide here!

How to Unlock Luxurious Chest in Chemin de L'Espoir

This Luxurious Chest can be found in Chemin de L'Espoir, to the west of the Great Fontaine Lake. You can find it positioned on top of a collapsed bridge, with three Hydro trails extending outwards from it.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Chemin de L'Espoir Luxurious Chest location

These lines will guide you to the three challenges that you have to complete in order to unlock the chest.

1. Collect Hydro Particles

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

One of these challenges requires you to collect 40 Hydro Particles within a 120-second timeframe. Simply follow the trail of Hydro Particles when they spawn. Make sure to use the underwater Accelerated Aquarings to boost your swimming speed and zip through the waters with ease.

Towards the end of this challenge, you will be launched upwards into the air, so make sure to activate your wings! The last two Hydro Particles will be right below the last Hydro platform, drop down and collect them.

2. Activate resonance points with Blubberbeast Sonar ability

For this challenge, you need to absorb the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast’s Sonar ability and activate resonance points. There will be four resonance points that you will need to activate.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse | NEVA GUIDE

There will be a Blubberbeast right beside the challenge. Once you've absorbed its power, press and hold your Elemental Skill to unleash sonar waves. The resonance points are arranged in a square formation directly in front of you. Direct these waves at the resonance points to activate them. The resonance points will turn into blue disks once they are activated.

3. Destroy Pufferfruit with Blubberbeast Sonar ability

The final challenge is a bit more of a swim away. Head towards the direction the bridge, where the Luxurious Chest rests, is pointing. You'll spot it on a cliff beside a cluster of seaweed.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse | NEVA GUIDE

This challenge also calls for you to harness the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's Sonar ability.

As this challenge is timed, we recommend that you absorb its power before starting. This time, your goal is to destroy 12 Pufferfruit within 35 seconds. Hold down your Elemental Skill, aim at the rotating Pufferfruit, and unleash sonar waves to destroy them.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

After you have successfully completed all three challenges, the Luxurious Chest will be unlocked. Make your way back to the collapsed bridge to claim your reward!

That's all you needed to know about unlocking the Chemin de L'Espoir Luxurious Chest in Fontaine! Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters and learn about what new and exciting events await you in the current update in Version 4.0: Release date, new events, Archon Quest, and what to expect.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!