Genshin Impact Showcase Diving Mechanic in New Fontaine Sneak Peek

The Genshin Impact Verison 3.8 Livestream just ended, revealing a slew of exciting new events and character reruns that will be released with the upcoming summer update. To the pleasant surprise of many fans, HoYoverse unveiled a two-minute preview of Fontaine at the end of the broadcast, which dropped long-awaited hints about what players can expect in the highly anticipated release of the new Hydro nation in the Version 4.0 Update.

Genshin Impact fans' curiosity about the new Fontaine-related developments is growing by the day. But before we dive into what was revealed from the sneak peek teaser, don't forget to check out our 3.8 Livestream rundown, and learn more about what's to come in the upcoming summer update in our Genshin Impact 3.8 guide before Fontaine rolls around!

Creatures of Fontaine

Aside from the 18 new characters that will debut with Fontaine, it appears that the leaks about the region being home to a diverse array of creatures were indeed true!

click to enlarge Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Robots, humans, and humanoid creatures on the streets on Fontaine

From the sneak peek, Fontaine seems like a melting pot of various species. Within the pristine streets of the Fontainian city, we catch glimpses of robot-like machines strolling alongside elegantly-clad individuals, as well as the adorable Melusine, who seems to come from a new race of small humanoid creatures.

Genshin players can look forward to the opportunity to interact and forge friendships with these new races and species, deepening the lore and expanding our understanding of the vast world of Teyvat.

Diving mechanic

Ever since the 3.7 Livestream offered a tantalising glimpse of Fontaine’s underwater realm and the potential for underwater exploration, Genshin fans have been eagerly awaiting further information about the exciting diving mechanic. The 3.8 Livestream finally delivered, offering more details and insights into this game-changing feature.

click to enlarge Credit: Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Traveller finds treasure underwater

The most recent livestream concluded with a teaser that showcased the Traveller diving into the depths of the waters of Fontaine, swimming freely, and seemingly without any oxygen restriction.

In the teaser, the Traveller utilised Aiming Mode to interact with underwater creatures, engaging in combat and collecting materials. By harnessing the power of Hydro, we can see Aether release slices of water to free treasure chests entangled in seaweed. Additionally, there was a mysterious mechanic involving a blue manta ray that triggered some unknown effect when touched. Alongside these exciting new mechanics, the teaser introduced several new marine species, including one resembling a sea lion.

This new diving mechanic will not only open up a mesmerising underwater world for players to explore but also bring forth a multitude of fresh and exhilarating gameplay mechanics that players can look forward to!

Fontaine is on the horizon. Looking for more information regarding the upcoming major region of Teyvat? We got you covered - head over to our Deep Dive into Fontaine guide, and learn all about the upcoming playable characters of Fontaine in our 18 New Fontaine Characters Leaked article!










