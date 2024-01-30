Get ready for this year's Lantern Rite!

The Version 4.4 update is right around the corner, and the community can’t wait for the return of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival. Unfolding in Liyue, this annual celebration celebrates the real-life Lunar New Year. Get ready for a heartfelt reunion with old friends, introductions to vibrant new characters, and fun-filled events!

Eager to be among the first to participate in the dazzling festivities and recruit the legendary Adepti of Jueyun, Xianyun, to your party? Make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.4 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.4 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Genshin Impact Version 4.4, bringing the fourth edition of the Lantern Rite Festival:

Genshin Impact 4.4 COUNTDOWN 0 Days 9 Hours 59 Minutes 6 Seconds

As per tradition, the release of Version 4.4 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.4 will become available on 31 January 2024 at 3 AM (GMT). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 30 January at 10 PM EST.

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone Date Genshin Impact Version 4.4 launch time Pacific Time (PT) 30 January 7:00pm Central Time (CT) 30 January 9:00pm Eastern Time (ET) 30 January 10:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 31 January 3:00am Central European Time (CET) 31 January 12:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 31 January 8:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 31 January 11:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 31 January 12:00pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 31 January 2:00pm

How to pre-install Version 4.4?

For both PC and smartphone users, there will be a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.4 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to hit the ground running in Version 4.4 when it launches!

Version 4.4: What to expect

This upcoming update not only promises the eagerly awaited return of the Lantern Rite Festival but will also introduce two new characters to the ever-expanding roster, unveil a map expansion for Liyue, and bring forth a host of other exciting events!

Exciting information has been revealed in the 4.4 Livestream, providing a sneak peek into the characters and rewards that players can eagerly anticipate. With that said, here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.4:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Xianyun and Nahida, (4-stars) Faruzan, Noelle, and Gaming 31 January - 20 February

: (5-stars) Xianyun and Nahida, (4-stars) Faruzan, Noelle, and Gaming Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse 20 February - 13 March

: (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse New 5-star sword : Crane's Echoing Call (Xianyun's signature weapon)

: Crane's Echoing Call (Xianyun's signature weapon) Story Quest Xianyun Story Quest (Grus Serena Chapter: Act 1)

Map expansion Chenyu Vale, an "idyllic earthly paradise" that connects Liyue with Fontaine

4.4 flagship event: " Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze" This year's Lantern Rite Festival is themed around kites and hope. There will be four mini-game challenges that players can enjoy: Paper Shadows A-Foraging: Guide the adorable Guoba and Yuegui in this novel tabletop game to collect ingredients and make delicious Liyue-style dishes Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices: Embark on this co-op challenge inspired by the Wushou Dance, featuring three stages: Collect as many Lucky Teabricks as you can Fight for control over platforms Stay in a dedicated safe zone for as long as possible Iridescent Cloud-Striding: A traversal challenge where players are tasked to collect Jade Lotus Lanterns while soaring through a night sky full of fireworks

" Other 4.4 events Receiver of Friends From Afar: Introduce Liyue cuisine to familiar faces as players assist the head chef of the Wangmin restaurant in preparing authentic Liyue-style dishes Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain : Infiltrate Hilichurl camps by attaching yourself to enemies and investigate disruptive Mysterious Statues Triumphant Frenzy : Participate in a combat challenge featuring four rounds of battle per stage; within each battle round, players can strategically select two or four Trial Characters from a variety of options to join their lineup

4.4 QoL updates Fast Equip Artifacts Quicker enhancement process



For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.5 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

