Genshin Impact 4.1 Waterborne Poetry Event Guide

As revealed in the 4.1 Livestream, the main flagship event of Genshin Impact Version 4.1 will be the “Waterborne Poetry", inviting players back to Liyue for a momentous poetry gala jointly hosted by two nations: Liyue and Mondstadt.

To foster stronger bonds between the nations of Liyue and Mondstadt, beloved characters Hu Tao and Venti have taken the initiative to organise this poetry gala. Players will have the opportunity to participate in three exciting event challenges. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you breeze through the challenges with ease.

Genshin Impact 4.1 flagship event: "Waterborne Poetry"

In this event, players will not only reconnect with the beloved Anemo Archon Venti and Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Director Hu Tao, but they can also look forward to the return of numerous fan-favourite characters who will join in to celebrate this occasion

1. Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites

In the first event challenge, "Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites", players must throw darts and shatter as many Holding Pots as they can within the time limit. During the challenge, a Ring of Rites and Sleight Pots will appear. If a thrown dart passes through the Ring to hit a Holding Pot, the points earned will be doubled. Hitting Sleight Pots allows players to throw darts more quickly in succession.

2. Inspiration Eruption

Next up is a combat challenge called “Inspiration Eruption”. Players must defeat opponents to collect "Inspiring Crystals”. After a certain period of time, Inspiring Crystals will rupture and release an area-of-effect (AoE) shockwave around the player's character. From time to time, enemies carrying "Mythic Nexuses" will appear. These foes are very tough and difficult to defeat.

3. Mending Painting Prospects

Finally, we have “Mending Painting Prospects”, which is a photography event with an intriguing twist. In this challenge, players must take pictures of artworks to help an art conservator restore them. To succeed, players must match the pictures they take with the current scenery and look for any objects that are missing from the picture.

All Waterborne Poetry rewards

By completing the above event challenges, you will accumulate the event currency "Poetry Gala Fervor", which players can use to exchange for valuable in-game materials, such as:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Event-exclusive 4-star Catalyst "Ballad of the Boundless Blue"

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.1, players can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks.

Credit: HoYoverse The Opera Epiclese

Version 4.0 was released on 16 August. As such, the release of Version 4.1 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, and Version 4.1 will become available on 27 September at 4am (BST). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 26 September 11pm (EDT).

