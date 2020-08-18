How to Download Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4!: Epic Games, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and More!

The new season is just a few days away! Be sure to clear some storage for the massive update

Players are looking ahead to the newest season of Fortnite, which will be releasing in a week’s time!

However, for mobile players, the future is uncertain with the recent legal action taken against Apple and Google.

When the new season releases, there is going to be a pretty massive update.

Here’s how to download it!

PC

When the release date rolls around for Chapter 2 Season 4, the update will begin on the launcher.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Can I Play Fortnite On Mobile? Rumors, News and More!

The update will be fairly large, so don’t expect to be able to play the update as soon as it releases.

You can enable “Auto-updates” for the Epic Games Launcher, so you don’t need to worry about actively starting the update.

Xbox and PlayStation Stores

For the console versions of the games, the update will be fairly self-explanatory.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer: Leaked Trailer, Rumors

At the release of the update, you’ll see the icon change on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

You’ll then be able to update your game from the store, or your library. However, you won’t be able to pre-load the game for the release time.

NICE – Who can’t wait for the new season?

Switch

For the Switch, head to your app store to update your game.

The update is likely to be very big, so make sure you have space on your device to install the update.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: New POIs, Changes, Old Map