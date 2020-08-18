[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

How to Download Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4!: Epic Games, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and More!

The new season is just a few days away! Be sure to clear some storage for the massive update

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 18, 2020
Season 4 Download

Players are looking ahead to the newest season of Fortnite, which will be releasing in a week’s time!

However, for mobile players, the future is uncertain with the recent legal action taken against Apple and Google.

When the new season releases, there is going to be a pretty massive update.

Here’s how to download it!

Contents hide
1 PC
2 Xbox and PlayStation Stores
3 Switch

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

PC

When the release date rolls around for Chapter 2 Season 4, the update will begin on the launcher.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Can I Play Fortnite On Mobile? Rumors, News and More!

The update will be fairly large, so don’t expect to be able to play the update as soon as it releases.

You can enable “Auto-updates” for the Epic Games Launcher, so you don’t need to worry about actively starting the update.

Xbox and PlayStation Stores

For the console versions of the games, the update will be fairly self-explanatory.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer: Leaked Trailer, Rumors

At the release of the update, you’ll see the icon change on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

You’ll then be able to update your game from the store, or your library. However, you won’t be able to pre-load the game for the release time.

Fortnite Cars 2
NICE – Who can’t wait for the new season?

Switch

For the Switch, head to your app store to update your game.

The update is likely to be very big, so make sure you have space on your device to install the update.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: New POIs, Changes, Old Map

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon