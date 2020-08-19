Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer: Leaked Trailer, Rumors, Hero Skins, Start Date, Delays, Details and More!

Will next seasons trailer be leaked again? Here’s all we know about the upcoming trailer for the new season!

Players are looking ahead to the new season; which will be Chapter 2 Season 4, or Season 14.

The release date of the new season is just around the corner, which should mean we will get some news soon!

The trailer has been notorious for being leaked in the days leading up to the new season.

Here’s everything we know!

Will It Be Leaked Again?

It appears that every season the Battle Pass Trailer and the overview of the new season will get leaked hours before, sometimes even days.

This happened for the most recent season, Chapter 2 Season 3; so there is a good chance it will happen again.

However, only time will tell; but our money is on it being leaked a few days before the release!

How Many Trailers

Every season Epic has released two trailers at the same time. One for the Battle Pass, which showcases all of the new skins and accessories.

The second trailer is a typical overview of all of the new changes for the season, as seen above; this included all of the new locations and new mechanics.

More Super Heroes?

With the last two seasons, we’ve got some amazing new Hero skins including Aquaman, Deadpool and Captain America.

We can expect more of this content to release with Season 4, as we know of a leak pointing towards readable comics in-game.

If they do not get leaked as in previous seasons, Fortnite will post them as soon as the new season is live.

This will happen on August 27th, 2020!

Season 4 Delays?

There is a possibility Season 4 will be delayed, similar to the last few seasons, but for a very different reason.

Both Apple and Google have filed Lawsuits against Epic Games for changing the payment system on Fortnite.

Although Epic has said this lawsuit won’t affect the release of Season 4, there’s always a chance other factors will.