Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Can I Play Fortnite On Mobile? Rumors, News and More!

After some unfortunate events over the last few days. Mobile players have some questions!

The current season of Fortnite is slowly winding down, with less than a week to go.

Now, players are looking ahead but for some players there is still a lot questions about the future of Fortnite Mobile.

With the recent lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple/Google, there are some questions we know the answers too!

Epic Games FAQ

With the on-going #FreeFortnite which was constructed by Epic themselves.

They took to a blog post to inform players on what this means for why they cannot download the game on the App Store anymore.

“Apple is blocking your ability to get the latest Fortnite updates! All players should have a choice in payment providers and save up to 20%.”

OH NO -Could this be the end of Fortnite mobile?

Can I Play Next Season?

The short answer is no, as of now players will not be able to play the new season on mobile.

“Once Chapter 2 – Season 4 begins, players accessing Fortnite will still be able to play the 13.40 version of Fortnite, but will not be able to access any new content or the new Battle Pass.”

So, unless the lawsuit gets sorted with in the coming weeks; mobile players are out of luck unfortuantly.