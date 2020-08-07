UPDATED* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Best Leaked Skins! – Shark Week, Mariana, Seeker, Deo, and More!

Fortnite Season 4 is releasing later this month, with it we’ll be getting brand new cosmetics!

Fortnite Season 4 is fast approaching and we can’t wait to see what Epic Games have planned!

With each season comes a new battle pass, gameplay updates, balancing and most importantly… skins!

Below we’ve listed our top 3 skins to release in Season 4. These have all been found in the game files and showcased on the Pro Game Guides website.

Mariana – Epic

Mariana is the first on our list.

SEASON 4 – What will the theme be for the upcoming Season?

This skin seems to fit with the aquatic theme of Season 3, but we haven’t seen or heard anything from this character yet.

We may see this skin release before Season 4 because of this, but we reckon this skin is linked to the ship found underwater.

Seeker – Rare

This skin has been rated one of the highest-rated skins on progameguides.com.

MARVEL – Do you think this character is linked to Deadpool?

This can change over time as anyone can vote, but clearly fans are excited for this skin to release.

This skin will also release with the “Street Serpent” set, which includes the Seeker skin, a harvesting tool and a backbling.

Deo – Epic

The Deo skin is expected to be the character trapped in the ship underwater.

SPACESHIP – What will happen to the spaceship at the end of the Season?

This means Deo is likely to play a part of the Season 4, and possibly Season 5 storyline. We can’t wait to see how Epic integrates these new characters in Chapter 2.

To see the rest of the skins that haven’t been released as of yet, head over to the progameguides.com website.

Here, they outline the rarity, gender, availability and more, as well as if the skin is part of a set.

Shark Week Premiere

Next week, Shark Week will be coming to Fortnite!

COZY AND COMFY – Will you be picking up these new skins?

Epic Games has announced the Comfy and Cozy Chomps Outfits will release with the premiere of Shark Week.

It’s unclear as the the rarity/cost of these skins, so we’ll have to wait for more information from Epic!