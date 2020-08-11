Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Patch Notes: Map Changes, Mythic Weapons, and More!

What will players see when they load up the new season for the first time? Here’s all the new changes!

Once again we are jumping into a brand new season of Fortnite, and this time around it is Chapter 2 Season 4.

While the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 3 was memorable, the last few weeks lacked in content for players.

Epic is not messing around this season, as there are so many changes in store for players!

Here’s all the news!

As of now, barring no delays from Epic in the next two weeks. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to release on August 27.

Every season release for Chapter 2 has been delayed thus far, so there is little hope that we can get by this season without a delay.

But, with only two weeks left to the season, there is a hope this one will not have any!

Patch Notes

For those who do not know, Epic has seemingly stopped posting patch notes for each update.

So, we must rely on Fortnite leakers such as iFireMonkey and HYPEX to post all the new content for the season when downtime gets activated.

This will likely be the case for the release of Season 4, as we will be ready to go the morning of the new season!

NEW – Lots of new changes are in store for us!

What Can We Expect

It is always a mystery what route Epic is going to take with the release of any new season.

Last season, we had the famous Tabor Hill leak; which essentially was spot on with all news regarding Chapter 2 Season 3.

In the coming weeks expect more news to surface regarding the new season!

