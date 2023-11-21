When Does Fortnite OG Season 9 Begin?

Chapter 4 Season 5, also known as Fortnite OG is continuing to progress into its final stage. Fortnite enthusiasts, gear up for the highly anticipated launch of OG Season 9! The excitement is there as players anticipate a wave of fresh OG content, challenges, and innovative changes to the map.

Stay tuned and find the official date of release, and get ready to embark on a new stage of thrilling adventures in the ever-evolving world of Fortnite. Where are we droppin’ now?

Fortnite OG Season 9 & X

Fortnite enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Fortnite OG Season 9 & X update is set to kick off on Thursday, 23 November. This update promises yet another old-school Fortnite gaming experience and is ready to run until Saturday, 2 December, at which point the huge live event, ‘The Big Bang’, will conclue Season OG.

Leading up to this, the transition from Seasons 7 and 8 is in full swing, paving the way for the exciting new content in Seasons 9 and X.

What To Expect From Fortnite OG Season 9

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Fortnite.com Unvaulted Items

Get ready for a thrilling conclusion with Fortnite OG Season 9, as update v27.11 brings a nostalgic recreation of Season 9 and Season X. These updates mark the grand finale before the OG season concludes.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Fortnite.com Fortnite Stormflip & Jetpack

Arm yourself with iconic weapons, including the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, and Junk Rift. Defy the natural order with the reintroduction of fan-favourite items like the Storm Flip and Jetpack.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Fortnite.com Fortnite Baller

Roll into action with The Baller, an enduring favourite introduced in Season 8. Fortnite OG Season 9 is set to deliver an exhilarating blend of nostalgia and innovation, ensuring a strong and memorable finale for players.