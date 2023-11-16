In the ever-evolving landscape of Fortnite OG, strategic decision-making during the initial drop is crucial for survival and success in Battle Royale. And with the new update upon us, now is the time to consider the best drop zones in season 7 Fortnite OG.

With the recent addition of a winter region on the southwest side, the dynamics of the game have shifted, offering new opportunities and challenges. Seasoned players understand the importance of securing materials, weapons, and mobility early on to gain an advantage over opponents. Choose wisely as your landing may set the stage for a triumphant Fortnite match.

The best drop zones in Season 7

Navigating the dynamic terrain of Fortnite Season 7 requires a good understanding of the revamped map, especially if you are a relatively new player. The southwest side is now covered in snow, meaning we have a new frosty twist of the map.

This includes the new addition of Frosty Flights and other miniature points of interest. Happy Hamlet, Lazy Lagoon, Sunny Steps, Frozen Greasy Grove, Volcano, and other old POIs will not be making their way in at this moment.

So, on top of the drop zones we already had, we have some new ones to consider. Let’s get into the season 7 best drop zones in Fortnite OG.

Frosty Flights

Frosty Flights stands as a frigid hanger in the southwest region, offering a unique landing experience in Fortnite Season 7. The snow-covered landscape not only provides a visually good-looking location but also introduces a long-awaited vehicle, the X-4 Stormwing (plane).

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Fortnite.com Frosty Flights

As players descend onto Frosty Flights, you’ll find plentiful loot and mobility options, including ziplines and planes, however, it can be a hot spot for many people, so proceed carefully!

Greasy Grove

Nestled near the new expanse of the snowy region, Greasy Grove emerges as a resilient choice for Fortnite Season 7 drop zones. Despite enduring the icy onslaught, this location maintains its strength by offering a strategic balance of survival and engagement.

As players fly into Greasy Grove, they'll discover the potential for lucrative loot – if you can survive! The fusion of familiar terrain with the excitement of the new season makes Greasy Grove an intriguing landing spot, where the echoes of icy battles add an extra layer of challenge to the classic Fortnite experience. Choose Greasy Grove for a mix of nostalgia and seasonal thrills in your quest for victory.

Loot Lake

Loot Lake, an all-time favourite, continues to be a central hub for seasoned Fortnite players in Season 7 yet is completely different with each major map update. The ever-evolving landscape hosts a mix of loot opportunities and tactical engagements.

With its iconic floating platforms and diverse terrain, Loot Lake remains a dynamic battleground where adaptability is key. Whether it's navigating the water's edge or engaging in intense skirmishes around the central structures, Loot Lake retains its status as a classic drop zone.

Tilted Towers

It wouldn’t be the best drop zone guide without Tilted Towers, the best spot for intense PvP. As players fly into Tilted, they'll find plenty of tall buildings, alleyways, and rooftops teeming with potential loot and players.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Fortnite.com Tilted Towers Location

Tilted Towers is a fast-paced, high-stakes environment where survival demands a combination of sharp reflexes and strategic prowess. Seasoned players will recognise the thrill and chaos that come with landing in Tilted Towers.