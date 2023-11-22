The Big Bang Event: Everything You Should Know

Get ready for a huge shift in Fortnite's landscape with the highly anticipated event, ‘The Big Bang’, set to take place soon. Echoing the nostalgic Fortnite OG era, this event promises "a new beginning" for the game.

Reminiscent of the game-changing black hole event in 2019, The Big Bang hints at a substantial transformation of the iconic battle royale island.

Don't miss the explosive evolution – arrive 30 minutes early for the ultimate front-row experience!

When is The Big Bang Event in Fortnite?

Credit: Fortnite.com Fortnite Big Bang Event

Gear up for the spectacular unveiling of the Big Bang event in Fortnite, taking place on Saturday, 2 December at 2 PM ET. This eagerly anticipated live event promises a fresh start for the game and adds an extra layer of excitement with a special appearance by the iconic Eminem – more details to follow.

Save the date, as Fortnite enthusiasts prepare for an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary, defining a new chapter in the ever-evolving world of battle royale gaming.

How to participate?

To participate, simply navigate to the Battle Royale tile in ‘Discover’ 30 minutes before the event for a pre-show experience where you can customise your appearance with your favourite cosmetics.

Rally your squad as the event supports parties of up to four players. Even if you're away from your gaming console, stay in the game with Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna, allowing you to stream Fortnite on your computer or mobile device.

Don't miss out, as all event attendees will be rewarded with The Big Bang Loading Screen, ensuring this epic moment stays centre stage in your Fortnite memories.

What to expect

Credit: Fortnite.com Fortnite X Eminem

Starting Wednesday 29 November, the Item Shop will unveil the new Eminem Fortnite skin, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More Outfits, complete with matching accessories, all part of the Icon Series.

For those who already own the Marshall Never More Outfit, attending The Big Bang unlocks the sizzling Marshall Magma Style, enhancing your look with fiery flair.

This monumental event, set to be the biggest to date with a whopping 1.5GB+ file size, promises an unforgettable experience.

Brace yourself for an epic fusion of entertainment, featuring appearances by Eminem, LEGO and all-new game modes including Rhythm Mode, and Racing Mode. The Fortnite universe is about to get even hotter!