All Fortnite OG Map Stages & Key Dates

The Fortnite OG map stages have undergone and are still to go through a series of changes that have played a pivotal role in shaping the game's landscape and gameplay.

Each phase introduces new elements, exciting locations, and gameplay dynamics from Fortnite’s Famous Chapter 1 map.

Whether you're a seasoned Fortnite player reminiscing about the game's early days or a newcomer eager to learn about its history, understanding the OG map's stages and key dates provides valuable insights into the game's evolution and its enduring popularity.

About the Fortnite OG Map Stages

The evolution of the Fortnite OG map stages is a journey worth exploring. Here are all the key dates you need to be aware of:

Nov. 3 to Nov. 9: Season 5

Nov. 9 to Nov. 16: Season 6

Nov. 16 to Nov. 23: Seasons 7 and 8

Nov. 23 to Dec. 2: Seasons 9 and X

Dec. 2: Fortnite OG ends

Stage 1

Stage 1 of Fortnite OG kicks off with Season 5, spanning from Friday, Nov. 3 to Thursday, Nov. 9, and offers players a taste of the classic Chapter 1 experience – including the classic locate the gnomes XP challenge. This season introduces iconic vehicles like the Shopping Kart and All Terrain Kart, along with items like the Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb. Notable weapons like the Pump Shotgun, Hunting Rifle, and Assault Rifle also make their appearance.

Stage 2

Moving on to Stage 2, Season 6 takes centre stage in Fortnite OG from Thursday, Nov. 9 to Thursday, Nov. 16. During this period, the Cube finds its home at Loot Lake, and fresh additions include the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, and an early appearance of the Driftboard. This season introduces a range of new items and weapons, such as the Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, Port-a-Fortress, and more.

Stage 3

Stage 3 presents Seasons 7 and 8, running from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Thursday, Nov. 23, and brings about substantial map changes, including the snow biome and pirate-themed locations. Players can enjoy the Pirate Cannon and X-4 Stormwing for fast travel across the map. Additional items like Buried Treasure, Poison Dart Trap, and Itemized Glider Redeploy join the fray, along with weapons like the Minigun, Quad Launcher, and Flint-Knock Pistol.

Stage 4

Stage 4, the final week of Fortnite OG, features Seasons 9 and X (or Season 10) and takes place from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Dec. 2. This stage sees the return of weapons like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, and Heavy Sniper Rifle, alongside items Storm Flip and Junk Rift. Notably, Jetpacks and The Baller make a comeback, promising a divisive but thrilling experience for all players.

