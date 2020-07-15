Fortnite: Tips and Tricks To Get More Arena Points!

Fortnite has once again experienced some map changes with the water levels decreasing yet again.

Now, players are gearing up to play in the Solo FNCS and the Dreamhack Online Open soon.

In order to play in these, you are going to need to reach Champions Division, which can be tricky at times.

Here are some tips and tricks to help elevate your game!

Placement

As you make your way through the divisions, you will notice that the bus fare for entering into a match gets higher.

So, the value of eliminations unfortunately becomes less and less the higher you rank up.

However, the points you receive for making it into the Top 25 or Top 15 are well worth your time.

DREAMHACK - Are you playing this weekend?

A good rule of thumb to have is to try and avoid as many fights as you can, if you are close to those placement points.

Slowly but surely you will notice your points going up and up if you continue to place in the Top 25!

Landing Spot

This is one of the most important characteristics of any Arena match, especially if you are trying to reach Champions.

Your landing spot is the start of each game, so it can foreshadow how the rest of the game is going to go.

If you are not confident in your spawn fights, we recommend landing somewhere isolated from the major POIs.

LIGHT - This is a safe bet for solo landing!

Making sure you have an ample amount of time to loot up and get some materials, will help you get placement points.

Mid-Game

The time between landing at your spot, and waiting for the placement points to kick; is probably the most stressful time of any game.

One of the best tips, is to try and avoid as many engagements as you can; as noted above this will greatly increase your chances of making endgame.

