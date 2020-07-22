Fortnite: How to Enable Two Factor Authentication!

2 Factor Authentication is a great way for Epic Games to stay on top of their security.

Epic Games has kept on top of their in-game security for Fortnite.

This has lead to a great community and in-game experience. This means you’ll rarely run into hackers and cheaters.

However, if you want the best experience, you should enable 2 Factor Authentication.

How to Enable 2FA

To begin, head over to the Epic Games website. Here, you’ll need to login to your account, or create a new one if you don’t have an account.

Head to account settings and click on the ‘Password & Security’ tab.

Here, you’ll choose between using the authentication app, or email. (Using Email is definitely easier)

If you’re using an authentication app, you’ll need to use one of these: Google Authenticator, LastPass, Microsoft Authenticator or Authy.

Why Enable 2FA?

The main reason you will want 2FA connected to your Epic Games account is for the added security.

Anyone trying to access your account will not only need your username and password, but also your email/authentication app.

However, most developers/games want to promote 2 Factor Authentication, so will reward you with some in-game cosmetics.

Bonuses

In Fortnite, you’ll get the Boogiedown emote when 2FA is enabled on your Epic Games account.

If you also happen to have the Save the World game mode, you’ll get some awesome bonuses for that as well!