Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Seven Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Wanna get a head start on next week’s challenges? Check out all of the new ones for week seven’s here!

Week Seven Challenges

With the season around halfway over now, players are taking some time to get all of their challenges done as soon as they can.

Now, we are moving onto week seven of the weekly challenges; and there appears to only be three weeks left!

Yet another week is upon us, and players want to know all the news about next week’s challenges.

Here’s all we know!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

iFireMonkey was able to find them and here they are:

Week 7
EASY – The challengs have been easy this season!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

